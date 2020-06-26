ARL Media: Men's Premiership Previews - Rd 2

Preview | Rd 2 SAS Fox Memorial Premiership

A livestreamed match between Te Atatu and Mangere East headlines round two of the SAS Fox Memorial Premiership this Saturday at Jack Colvin Park.

Te Atatu won convincingly over Papakura 42-16 last week, while Richie Blackmore’s Mangere East will be determined to show improvement following a first-up 38-6 loss to Northcote.

Livestream coverage on aucklandleague.co.nz starts at 2.00pm with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Round two will also see Mt Albert put the Roope Rooster challenge trophy on the line when they take on Bay Roskill at Fowlds Park.

The Lions started their season with a 28-18 win over Howick, which also saw them pick up the Stormont Shield, while Bay Roskill look for their first win.

In other games Howick take on Otahuhu and Richmond host Glenora at Grey Lynn Park.

Marist will welcome Northcote to Murray Halberg Park and Papakura make the trip to central Auckland to meet Pt Chevalier.

Rd 2 SAS Fox Memorial Premiership fixtures – all kick-off times 2.30pm, June 27 unless otherwise stated

Mt Albert v Bay Roskill at Fowlds Park – TEAM LISTS

Richmond v Glenora at Grey Lynn Park – TEAM LISTS

Te Atatu v Mangere East at Jack Colvin Park – TEAM LISTS - WATCH HERE

Marist v Northcote at Murray Halberg Park – TEAM LISTS

Howick v Otahuhu at Paparoa Park – TEAM LISTS

Pt Chevalier v Papakura at Walker Park – TEAM LISTS

Preview | Rd 2 Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship

The Otara Scorpions will look to make it two from two in the Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship when they take on the Ellerslie Eagles this Saturday.

In round one Otara won 34-22 over Waitemata and will face an Ellerslie side hurting after they suffered defeat at the hands of Pakuranga first up.

The Papatoetoe Panthers got up against Hibiscus Coast 26-18 last week and will meet Waitemata at Ranui Domain, and Manukau play host to Pakuranga at Moyle Park.

Manurewa will travel over the Harbour Bridge to take on Hibiscus Coast at Stanmore Bay Reserve in the remaining game.

Rd 2 Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship fixtures – all kick-off times 2.30pm, June 27 unless otherwise stated

Ellerslie v Otara at Ellerslie Domain – TEAM LISTS

Manukau v Pakuranga at Moyle Park – TEAM LISTS

Waitemata v Papatoetoe at Ranui Domain – TEAM LISTS

Hibiscus Coast v Manurewa at Stanmore Bay Reserve – TEAM LISTS

