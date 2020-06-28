Match Reports | Rd 1 Farrelly Photos Women's Competitions

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sunday, 28 June 2020, 6:56 pm
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

Match reports from round one of the Farrelly Photos Women's Premiership and Championship competitions, played on June 28.

Rd 1 Farrelly Photos Women’s Premiership (first division)

Manurewa 48 Mt Albert 0

Ricshay Lemanu scored four tries, and veteran rake Krystal Rota was a standout performer in her Manurewa return, as the Marlins Wahine won big over Mt Albert. Manurewa had three players from their junior female system make their Premiership debut in the victory.

Richmond 18 Papakura 24

Papakura edged past Richmond in a rematch of last year’s Premiership Grand Final. Up 18-12 at the break, Papakura did enough to go on with the job in a second half where both teams scored a try. Harono Te Iringa was among the standouts for Papakura in her Premiership debut.

Ponsonby BYE

Rd 1 Farrelly Photos Women’s Championship (second division)

Te Atatu 52 Glenora 8

Defending Championship winners Te Atatu got off to a flying start for season 2020 with a big win over neighbouring Glenora. Mollie Tagaloa and Karli Hansen both scored doubles, with the latter also kicking several conversions. The match was also former Kiwi international Joe Vagana’s first as coach of Te Atatu.

Otahuhu 36 Otara 20

A huge first half effort set Otahuhu up for victory over Otara at Bert Henham Park. Otahuhu led 22-4 at the break, and despite a comeback from the Scorpions in the second half, held on for a comfortable win. Carnetra Potter and Jeyla Ropati both scored doubles on debut for Otahuhu, while NRLW star Maitua Feterika was a standout performer as well.

Manukau 42 Pukekohe 12

The Magpies held Pukekohe scoreless for the second half of their match at Moyle Park to record a big win. Salote Too’ofohe scored a hat-trick for Manukau, who led 26-12 at the break.

