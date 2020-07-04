Men’s Premiership Match Reports – July 4

Rd 3 SAS Fox Memorial Premiership (first division)

Otahuhu 30 Mt Albert 30

The Leopards and Lions couldn't be split over 80 minutes at Bert Henham Park, after Mt Albert scored inside the final two minutes to lock scores. Otahuhu were ahead 30-24 before Nehumi Teu scored and Regan McClennan converted. Veteran half Willie Stowers then had the chance to win it for Otahuhu, only for his field goal attempt to ping off the upright, leaving points to be shared.

Northcote 24 Richmond 18

Northcote edged past Richmond to continue their perfect start to 2020, overcoming a 14-10 half-time deficit to win at Birkenhead War Memorial Park. Wing James Waterson scored tries either side of the break for the hosts, with the Tigers taking the lead inside the final 15 minutes before repelling numerous goal-line raids from Richmond to claim victory.

Glenora 20 Howick 22

Sixteen unanswered points inside the final 20 minutes saw Howick secure a last-gasp victory over the Bears to pick up their first win of the year. Glenora led 10-6 at the break and looked set to go on for victory when they stretched their advantage to 20-6 inside the final quarter. A late Tayhler Paora try and Drew Radich conversion sealed the come-from-behind victory for the defending champions, handing Glenora their first loss of 2020.

Te Atatu 20 Marist 24

A three-try haul from prolific Auckland U19 rep Raymon Tuaimalo Vaega led Marist to their first victory of 2020, outlasting Te Atatu at Jack Colvin Park. The Saints led 12-0 at the break and survived a Roosters comeback to win by four. Powerhouse forward Adam Tuimavave-Gerrard was among the standouts for Marist.

Papakura 26 Bay Roskill 36

The Vikings scraped past a spirited Papakura side at Prince Edward Park, with forwards Mackenzie Kata and Xavier Tutaki both playing key roles in the victory. Earlier Bay Roskill had led 18-14 at half time.

Mangere East 14 Pt Chevalier 58

Oliver Tuimavave scored three tries as Pt Chevalier powered to victory over Mangere East. The Pirates led 36-0 at the break. Despite the lopsided final scoreline Mangere East refused to go away and scored a handful of points late in the match.

Rd 3 Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship (second division)

Ellerslie 54 Papatoetoe 14

Chance Bunce scored three tries and Boston Waihape registered a double as Ellerslie got up for their first victory of the year. The Eagles were well in control at the half and kicked on in the second, with experienced forward Vili Li among the key players for the Eagles.

Manukau 34 Hibiscus Coast 4

The Magpies remain unbeaten in 2020 after a convincing victory at home over the Raiders. Manukau now sit atop the Championship – ahead of second-placed Otara on differential – with four points already separating them and the third-placed Ellerslie Eagles after three rounds.

Otara 23 Pakuranga 0

Otara proved too strong for Pakuranga in a shutout victory at Ngati Otara Park, making it three wins from as many games in 2020. Centre Felisiano Taulanga put in a big showing in his top side debut, which included scoring a runaway try.

Waitemata 10 Manurewa 42

Manurewa got on the board for 2020 with a convincing win on the road against Waitemata. The visitors were in control for most of the match and led 20-0 at the break. Isei Naqau scored a double in the win, while prop Nigel Iro was a strong performer for the Marlins.

