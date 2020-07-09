ANZ Premiership Live Streaming Providing Worldwide Netball Reach

Fans from 88 countries around world have got their live netball fix from the 2020 ANZ Premiership, with record numbers already netted through Netball NZ’s international streaming platform.

Live streaming viewership has reached over 100,000 fans during the first four rounds of this year’s league, with the return to court in Round 2 the highest streamed weekend to date.

Netball New Zealand Head of Commercial David Cooper said it was exciting to see international fans from all corners of the globe, including new markets such as the United States, China, Argentina and Germany all tuning in to watch New Zealand’s elite netballers contest live matches.

“New Zealand is the only country in the world where elite netball is already back in action on court and fans from all corners of the globe have been enjoying the return of the ANZ Premiership,” he said.

“The growth we have seen across our platforms has been encouraging in what has been a challenging season. Knowing that our product is bringing some joy to netball fans everywhere makes the hard work in getting the ANZ Premiership back on court even more special.”

Australia had the highest viewership (57%) but the ANZ Premiership continues to prove popular in the United Kingdom (18.9%), while South Africa, Malaysia, United States and Singapore all have significant fan bases.

Almost 10,000 picked up the live streaming during the opening round of the 2020 ANZ Premiership back in March, but a whopping 40,000 tuned in when the rebooted league returned to the court for Round 2 in June.

The first game back on court on June 19, between the Mystics and Magic, proved most popular with 14,224 live views while the Steel are also a team with a large international following.

International live streaming is available for all fans outside of New Zealand at https://netballnz.streamamg.com

© Scoop Media

