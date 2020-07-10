Random Acts Of Kindness New Zealand’s Specialty, Research Reveals

New research commissioned by bp on New Zealanders’ attitudes towards gratitude reveals Kiwis are experts at performing random acts of kindness for strangers, whether it be offering a compliment, opening a door for someone, shouting a coffee, or giving up a parking spot.

The Kindness Indicator Survey, conducted by research agency TRA, investigated the nation’s love language, how we like to be shown gratitude, who we’re not thanking enough and what we’re most grateful for.1

Findings showed 98 per cent of Kiwis had performed a random act of kindness for a stranger at some point–– with little things like a simple thank-you or compliment mattering the most.

The research findings come as bp extends gratitude to its customers through the launch of the Thank You Coffee campaign which offers every new and existing BPMe app user a free medium Wild Bean Cafe coffee, with the option to gift it anonymously to someone else. The year-long initiative is designed to encourage and celebrate acts of gratitude, however big or small.

From today, anyone with a smartphone and a New Zealand phone number can download the BPMe app and unlock their free coffee, where you have the option to enjoy your coffee or pay it forward to make another person’s day a little bit brighter.

Findings include:

When asked what would brighten their day the most, 42 per cent said that a simple compliment would do the trick, showing that it is the little things that matter most.

When asked which group deserved the nation’s biggest thanks, nearly half (47 per cent) nominated health workers, while also indicating that they believed the group was properly thanked for their work.

Respondents ranked cleaning services as the least thanked group in the country, with 60 per cent of Kiwis believing that cleaners aren’t thanked properly for their work.

On a more personal level, 42 per cent of New Zealanders dub their partner/spouse as deserving their biggest thanks in life while 28 per cent nominated their mother.

53 per cent of Kiwis feels most thankful for their family each day, while 28 per cent feel thankful for their health.

New Zealand’s ‘love language’ was also revealed with a quarter of Kiwis (25 per cent) saying they show their gratitude to loved ones by spending quality time with them. This is followed closely by doing something nice for them (24 per cent) and telling them they love them (23 per cent).

Debi Boffa, Managing Director of bp New Zealand, says, “At bp, we’re passionate about brightening our customers’ days whether that be through receiving a smile from one of our team or picking up a sweet treat from our cafe or shop.”

“It’s the little things that count and at bp, we believe any act of kindness can really brighten someone’s day, even if it’s something small, like receiving a free coffee. Over the last few years, we’ve found many different ways of making a positive impact on our customers and communities, including designing the bp Thank You Button, our Fuel on Us giveaway and Magic Carwash,” says Debi.

“It is our hope that this initiative will bring a little generosity and kindness not only to our customers but also to our amazing front line teams. Because, especially at the moment, a little bit of kindness goes a long way.”

Customers can find more information about the Thank You Coffee campaign on bp’s website.

1. The research surveyed a nationally representative segment of 1003 New Zealanders.

© Scoop Media

