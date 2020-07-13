New Dates Confirmed for Blue Planet Ii Live in Concert







Auckland – 9 and 10 April 2021 FEATURING BREATHTAKING FOOTAGE FROM THE BAFTA AWARD-WINNING

BBC STUDIOS NATURAL HISTORY SERIES

and

MUSIC COMPOSED BY HANS ZIMMER, JACOB SHEA AND DAVID FLEMING FOR BLEEDING FINGERS

MUSIC PERFORMED BY AUCKLAND PHILHARMONIA ORCHESTRA (APO)



BBC Studios, Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra and Auckland Live are pleased to confirm new dates for Blue Planet II Live in Concert, with two special evenings set for Auckland on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 April 2021, at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre.

Blue Planet II Live In Concert was previously scheduled for July 2020, but the event was postponed due to Covid-19.

Following the incredible success of the BAFTA-award winning BBC Studios natural history series Blue Planet II, Blue Planet II Live in Concert will bring the wonders and mysteries of the planet’s oceans and its colourful inhabitants to the stage, in a screening incorporating live music and narration by a special guest who is yet to be announced.

Blue Planet II Live In Concert will present a selection of stunning visuals from the television series, highlighting the incredible natural wonders of our blue planet in detail, projected on a big screen. Accompanied by the original immersive music score by renowned musicians Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and David Fleming which will be performed live by the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO).

BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand acting head of live entertainment, Louise Hill, says “We’re thrilled to reconfirm dates for Kiwi audiences to enjoy the magic of Blue Planet II Live in Concert. Following the tremendous success of Planet Earth II Live in Concert, we’re certain New Zealand audiences will be blown away by the show’s awe-inspiring footage and spectacular music score performed by the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.”

Blue Planet II Live in Concert is a live adaptation of a television story following the incredible success of the award-winning television series Blue Planet II. During the four years filming for Blue Planet II, the teams embarked on 125 expeditions, travelled to 39 countries, including New Zealand, and filmed across every continent and ocean. They spent 6,000 hours deep-sea diving, 1,000 hours in submersibles, filming everywhere from our familiar shores to the deepest seas. Logistically, some of these expeditions could be compared to a trip into space – such was the effort. In the process, the camera teams encountered creatures that appeared so strange that they really did seem to come from a different planet.

A fantastical journey from icy polar seas to pulsating coral reefs, from the luminous deep sea to enormous kelp forests: immerse yourself in Blue Planet II Live in Concert, an epic experience that you will never forget.

Blue Planet II Live in Concert

7.30 pm, Friday 9 April and Saturday 10 April 2021

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre

aucklandlive.co.nz/show/blue-planet-ii

Blue Planet II is a BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production.



Public tickets on sale today.







