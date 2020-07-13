Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Calling All Auckland Writers

Monday, 13 July 2020, 4:45 pm
Press Release: Kathryn Burnett

COVID 19 and NZ’s lockdown put a stop to writing workshops and events but the time has come to get back together in the room.

Writing is often thought of a solitary business – but it doesn’t have to be.

Beginner’s Guide Writing Workshops are hosting their first LIVE in-person workshop since lockdown lifted.

The BIG Mid-Winter Write-In (August 1st) – is a half-day group writing session for writers en masse.

How exactly does writing in a group work?

Co-founder and organiser Kathryn Burnett, puts it like this – participants come with a project or idea, their tools of choice and they write.

“It doesn't matter what they are writing, it is surprisingly motivating and productive when you write in a room with other writers. Just because writing is often done alone it doesn’t mean writers want to be alone. There’s something about hearing other people working nearby that is really inspiring.”

But it’s not all blistered fingers and slog – participants can also expect creativity expanding exercises, networking and coffee breaks.

“I know over lockdown lots of writers were really craving connection – so we wanted to host a fun, writing event that lets people get together in person.”

Burnett originally created the BIG Mid-Winter Write-In event because she knows that carving out focused writing time is one of the biggest obstacles to writers achieving their goals.

“People are busy! Writers constantly tell me that their two biggest obstacles to achieving their goals are staying motivated and carving out time to write when there’s just so much competing for their time.”

Burnett is an award-winning professional screenwriter, playwright and workshop facilitator who delights in creatively inspiring others. She has worked in the arts industry for 25 years and has most recently been working on new TVNZ telefeature "The Tender Trap" and an Australian rom-com series.

More about Kathryn’s bio HERE - https://www.kathryn-burnett.com/about-kathryn/

Big Mid-Winter Write-In Details

Where: Studio One Toi Tu (Ponsonby Road, Auckland)

When: 9.30am-1.00pm Saturday 1st August

Register here - https://bit.ly/38LAhEv

Kathryn Burnett - Writer/Teacher/Writing Coach

