Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tony Ryan’s Lockdown March Premieres At The 1st Public Orchestra Concert In Christchurch Since March

Saturday, 18 July 2020, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Resonance Ensemble

This Thursday 23 July Resonance Ensemble will present the first public orchestral concert in Christchurch since before Level 4 Lockdown.

In a programme appropriately titled Liberation, the orchestra will perform a concert of great orchestral classics at 7.30pm at The Piano in Armagh Street, directed by Christchurch conductor and composer Tony Ryan whose latest composition, Lockdown March, written as recently as May, will also feature on the programme.

The march is a short lively piece for full orchestra that will really have your toes tapping and is one of several compositions that Ryan wrote during the lockdown.

New Zealand orchestras are the first in the world to be able to present live public concerts. Resonance Ensemble had been planning a concert in June with a guest soloist from Australia but, although such international collaborations are still not possible, Resonance has devised a new programme so that it can get back to public music-making as soon as possible.

Soprano Helen Charlton also joins the orchestra for two extracts from Beethoven’s Egmont music in recognition of the composer’s 250th birthday celebrations, and two players from the orchestra’s ranks feature as soloists in well-known pieces by Massenet.

The programme opens with Rossini’s popular and sparkling Barber of Seville overture and features Schubert’s sunny and optimistic Sixth Symphony as the centrepiece of what promises to be a very appealing concert and a greatly anticipated opportunity to experience quality live orchestral music in Christchurch again at last.

Resonance Ensemble – @The Piano – 7.30pm – Thursday 23 July

Tickets are just $20.00 (Seniors $15.00) at the door, or book online at Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/d/new-zealand--christchurch/liberation/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Resonance Ensemble on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra : Back On Tour From August

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra from August will play from Kerikeri to Invercargill in a series of tours scheduled for the rest of the year. The first concert tour, Spirit , will be performed Wellington and Auckland on 6 and 7 August. The Wellington ... More>>

Film: Trailer Released For New Heartfelt Comedy ‘Baby Done’ Starring Rose Matafeo And Matthew Lewis

The trailer for local comedy film Baby Done has today been unveiled ahead of its nationwide general release in October. From the production house behind Kiwi box office hits The Breaker Upperers and Hunt for the Wilderpeople , Baby Done stars ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 