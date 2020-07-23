Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

CoNZealand Programme Guide Now Available

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 6:39 am
Press Release: CoNZealand

CoNZealand, the 78th World Science Fiction Convention
July 29 - August 2, 2020
Contact: press@conzealand.nz

CoNZealand’s initial programme guide for the virtual Worldcon is now available to view on its programme partner site, Grenadine.

CoNZealand Chairs Kelly Buehler and Norman Cates say, “We’re pleased to unveil the initial programme and invite members to take a look and start working out which sessions to attend. With more than 750 events, there will be something for everyone!”

A single login will soon be available to allow members to access the virtual con, sign-in to the CoNZealand Grenadine site and start tailoring their own CoNZealand experience. Members will be able to sign up for programme items, kaffeeklatsche and workshops, and create their own schedule.

Logins are not yet available but an update will be sent out as soon as they are.

Grenadine is also updating the site so that members around the world will be able to view programme items with times from their own timezone.

Significant events like opening and closing ceremonies, Hugo Awards, and the Masquerade will run at 11am NZT, for the maximum convenience of members around the world.

It’s important to note that the programme remains a work in progress and will be subject to change right up to and during CoNZealand.

It’s also worth noting that some events may have limited numbers, so it’s best to register early. Until login is available you can email programme-workshops@conzealand.nz .

Some workshops require advance preparation and members should carefully read the descriptions for these: “Action Scenes Without Black Belts”, “Worldbuilding - Writers Workshop (Late Night)”, “Geological Worldbuilding “, “Introduction to Computer Animation”, “Creating Compelling Characters in Fantastical Worlds”, “Using History to Build a World for Writing or Playing”.

“We want to say a huge thanks to all of our members who have volunteered to join this year’s programme. We are looking forward to seeing and hearing from you all very soon,” Buehler and Cates say.

If you have questions regarding the working programme, please get in touch with us at programme@conzealand.nz .

For more information, please visit CoNZealand’s website, and follow us on Facebook for updates.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CoNZealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra : Back On Tour From August

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra from August will play from Kerikeri to Invercargill in a series of tours scheduled for the rest of the year. The first concert tour, Spirit , will be performed Wellington and Auckland on 6 and 7 August. The Wellington ... More>>


Resonance Orchestra: Tony Ryan’s Lockdown March Premieres At The 1st Public Orchestra Concert In Christchurch Since March

This Thursday 23 July Resonance Ensemble will present the first public orchestral concert in Christchurch since before Level 4 Lockdown. In a programme appropriately titled Liberation , the orchestra will perform a concert of great orchestral classics ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 