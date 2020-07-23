CoNZealand Programme Guide Now Available

CoNZealand, the 78th World Science Fiction Convention

July 29 - August 2, 2020

Contact: press@conzealand.nz

CoNZealand’s initial programme guide for the virtual Worldcon is now available to view on its programme partner site, Grenadine.

CoNZealand Chairs Kelly Buehler and Norman Cates say, “We’re pleased to unveil the initial programme and invite members to take a look and start working out which sessions to attend. With more than 750 events, there will be something for everyone!”

A single login will soon be available to allow members to access the virtual con, sign-in to the CoNZealand Grenadine site and start tailoring their own CoNZealand experience. Members will be able to sign up for programme items, kaffeeklatsche and workshops, and create their own schedule.

Logins are not yet available but an update will be sent out as soon as they are.

Grenadine is also updating the site so that members around the world will be able to view programme items with times from their own timezone.

Significant events like opening and closing ceremonies, Hugo Awards, and the Masquerade will run at 11am NZT, for the maximum convenience of members around the world.

It’s important to note that the programme remains a work in progress and will be subject to change right up to and during CoNZealand.

It’s also worth noting that some events may have limited numbers, so it’s best to register early. Until login is available you can email programme-workshops@conzealand.nz .

Some workshops require advance preparation and members should carefully read the descriptions for these: “Action Scenes Without Black Belts”, “Worldbuilding - Writers Workshop (Late Night)”, “Geological Worldbuilding “, “Introduction to Computer Animation”, “Creating Compelling Characters in Fantastical Worlds”, “Using History to Build a World for Writing or Playing”.

“We want to say a huge thanks to all of our members who have volunteered to join this year’s programme. We are looking forward to seeing and hearing from you all very soon,” Buehler and Cates say.

If you have questions regarding the working programme, please get in touch with us at programme@conzealand.nz .

For more information, please visit CoNZealand’s website, and follow us on Facebook for updates.

© Scoop Media

