Appointment Of Natasha Beckman As Director Of British Council New Zealand And The Pacific

The British High Commission and The British Council are delighted to announce the appointment of Natasha Beckman as Director of British Council New Zealand and the Pacific.

Natasha has held leadership positions across multiple industries and disciplines including festivals, events and artist management, music industry, museums and galleries.

Her extensive training includes a BA in Art History and Law from The University of Otago and an MA in Art History from The University of Auckland, specialising in cross-cultural representation, Māori and Pacific arts.

She completed her internship at The Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC, working on one of the world’s largest festivals, The Smithsonian Folklife Festival, celebrating cultures around the globe.

Previous Auckland based posts include Public Programmes & Cultural Relations Manager, Auckland Museum; Visual Arts & Public Programmes Manager, Auckland Arts Festival; and Manager of Alberton House, New Zealand Historic Places Trust.

While in Britain she was most recently Director of Urban Soul Orchestra. Prior to that she was employed as Visual Arts Officer, Arts Council England and Patrons Programme Manager, Venice Biennale for Creative New Zealand.

“I relish the opportunity to bring back all that I have learnt and the connections formed while in the U.K. and Europe and to be reunited with my extensive networks which I have continued to maintain in New Zealand,” Natasha says.

“I am delighted to welcome Natasha into the UK in New Zealand whānau,” says British High Commissioner Laura Clarke.

“She brings a wealth of experience in arts and culture, in the UK, New Zealand and beyond, she has a strong background in Māori and Pacific arts, and we are looking forward to working together to strengthen further the arts and cultural connections between our two countries.”

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities.

