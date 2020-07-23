NZOC: One Year To Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Thank you for being a New Zealand Team Supporter. As you know, today is a significant day for us. We would have been in Tokyo, getting ready to march into the Opening Ceremony.

But now, today marks one year to the Olympic Games and on 23 July 2021 we will be united as we celebrate the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

We wanted to share with you a video featuring some of our New Zealand Team athletes reflecting on the postponed Games, but also on Japan as a host nation, and how they continue to prepare and reset for Tokyo 2020.

Thank you for being part of the New Zealand Team and your ongoing support.

WHAT'S HAPPENING BEHIND THE SCENES?

The New Zealand Olympic Committee remains fully committed to the path ahead. With 365 days until the new Opening Ceremony date New Zealand Olympic sport is facing both an incredible challenge, and an opportunity, says New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO, Kereyn Smith.

“Next year, we have the opportunity take part in an Olympic Games that celebrates the world’s resilience and the unifying power of sport,” said CEO Kereyn Smith. “But we must not underestimate the task at hand. We are part of the reorganisation of the world’s most complex event taking place amidst a global uncertainty.

“We know, however, just how much the Olympic Games mean to New Zealand athletes and all of New Zealand, and for that reason, we are 100% focused on our Team’s preparation, planning and delivery.”

New Zealand Team Chef de Mission to Tokyo Rob Waddell says not only does today mark one year to go to the Olympic Games, it also marks the eve of the original 2020 games.

“Today, in Tokyo, we would have been coming together as the New Zealand Team at the traditional team function. We would have been ready to march in the Opening Ceremony that would have been about to take place."

He said athletes’ experiences were all different. “These coming weeks mark moments in time that had been years in the making. Some may be feeling a sense of loss, others have been forced to delay life plans,”

“Others, however, have been given an invaluable opportunity to grow stronger or recover from injury. It is a real time of reflection and we’re ready to do our utmost to ensure they are in the best position possible this time next year.”

Thank you for your continuing support.

#KoTatauteKapaoAotearoa

#WeAreTheNewZealandTeam

WEAR YOUR FERN, SUPPORT THE NZ TEAM

This year, we celebrate the 100th anniversary of athletes proudly wearing the Silver Fern for the first time, as the New Zealand Team way back at the Antwerp Olympic Games in 1920.

With the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, it’s more important than ever to reflect on the Silver Fern. The pride and integrity it brings. The challenges it helps us face. The grit and determination that unites us all.

That’s why we’re launching www.TheNZTeamShop.com, an online store packed with exclusive supporters gear, including tees, jackets, replica gear and more.

As a New Zealand Team supporter, we’re giving you the opportunity to be one of the first to wear your own fern. The shop launches in August, but you can order early with a 20% one-off discount.

Just add in the code EARNTHEFERN at checkout. Offer ends August 14.

Thanks again and enjoy wearing the fern with pride. www.TheNZTeamShop.com

