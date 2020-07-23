Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZOC: One Year To Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 5:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Olympic Committee

Thank you for being a New Zealand Team Supporter. As you know, today is a significant day for us. We would have been in Tokyo, getting ready to march into the Opening Ceremony.

But now, today marks one year to the Olympic Games and on 23 July 2021 we will be united as we celebrate the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

We wanted to share with you a video featuring some of our New Zealand Team athletes reflecting on the postponed Games, but also on Japan as a host nation, and how they continue to prepare and reset for Tokyo 2020.

Thank you for being part of the New Zealand Team and your ongoing support.

WHAT'S HAPPENING BEHIND THE SCENES?

The New Zealand Olympic Committee remains fully committed to the path ahead. With 365 days until the new Opening Ceremony date New Zealand Olympic sport is facing both an incredible challenge, and an opportunity, says New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO, Kereyn Smith.

“Next year, we have the opportunity take part in an Olympic Games that celebrates the world’s resilience and the unifying power of sport,” said CEO Kereyn Smith. “But we must not underestimate the task at hand. We are part of the reorganisation of the world’s most complex event taking place amidst a global uncertainty.

“We know, however, just how much the Olympic Games mean to New Zealand athletes and all of New Zealand, and for that reason, we are 100% focused on our Team’s preparation, planning and delivery.”

New Zealand Team Chef de Mission to Tokyo Rob Waddell says not only does today mark one year to go to the Olympic Games, it also marks the eve of the original 2020 games.

“Today, in Tokyo, we would have been coming together as the New Zealand Team at the traditional team function. We would have been ready to march in the Opening Ceremony that would have been about to take place."

He said athletes’ experiences were all different. “These coming weeks mark moments in time that had been years in the making. Some may be feeling a sense of loss, others have been forced to delay life plans,”

“Others, however, have been given an invaluable opportunity to grow stronger or recover from injury. It is a real time of reflection and we’re ready to do our utmost to ensure they are in the best position possible this time next year.”

Thank you for your continuing support.

#KoTatauteKapaoAotearoa
#WeAreTheNewZealandTeam

WEAR YOUR FERN, SUPPORT THE NZ TEAM

This year, we celebrate the 100th anniversary of athletes proudly wearing the Silver Fern for the first time, as the New Zealand Team way back at the Antwerp Olympic Games in 1920.

With the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, it’s more important than ever to reflect on the Silver Fern. The pride and integrity it brings. The challenges it helps us face. The grit and determination that unites us all.

That’s why we’re launching www.TheNZTeamShop.com, an online store packed with exclusive supporters gear, including tees, jackets, replica gear and more.

As a New Zealand Team supporter, we’re giving you the opportunity to be one of the first to wear your own fern. The shop launches in August, but you can order early with a 20% one-off discount.

Just add in the code EARNTHEFERN at checkout. Offer ends August 14.

Thanks again and enjoy wearing the fern with pride. www.TheNZTeamShop.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Olympic Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra : Back On Tour

The NZSO will play from Kerikeri to Invercargill in a series of tours scheduled for the rest of the year. The first concert tour, Spirit, will be performed in Wellington and Auckland on August 6 and 7. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 