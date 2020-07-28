NZ Inspired Children's Book Goes On Sale Worldwide



A delightful children's book 'Isabella plays her cello', written and illustrated in New Zealand, has been launched for worldwide sale.

Isabella is about the adventures of young girl who plays her cello, and a small mouse which enjoys her music.

The stories were written many years ago by Dunedin-born Evelyn Buchanan, now a dynamic and lively woman just turned 90. The charming illustrations are by Barbara Collinson-Smith, who lives in New Zealand's mid-North Island.

The tales came to light when Barbara's son, Richard Datson, discovered them stacked away in his mother's storage.

Richard has commissioned the printing of 5,000 books featuring four stories, and has organised their sale on the Kickstarter<https://www.kicktraq.com/projects/isabellaplayscello/isabella-plays-her-cello/> Internet app.

He said: "I enjoyed hearing these stories so much as a child that on discovering them I made their publication my project. My mother has since finished the illustrations."

Evelyn Buchanan lived internationally 'including New Zealand, during 1950s and 1970s. She has published short stories and articles in England and New Zealand.

The genesis of her Isabella stories began while caring for her husband at home during this final years. Subsequently Barbara encouraged her to keep writing, and completed the illustrations.

Isabella was inspired by the determined personality of her youngest grandchild and the interplay between her older siblings showing the sharp contrast of her rampant imagination.

Isabella is now 21, living in London and still playing the cello.

Barbara Collinson-Smith lives in a historic village post office which she restored, in the middle of North Island. A stage designer and costume designer, she has restored many historic buildings after returning to NZ from post graduate studies in the National Theatre of Prague.

In her spare time she paints in many different mediums and materials that are both entertaining and fun.

Here's Isabella playing her cello

https://www.kicktraq.com/projects/isabellaplayscello/isabella-plays-her-cello/

"In the quiet, dreaming, house,

Isabella plays cello to her mouse,

every tune she was ever taught.

The mouse feasts on the crumbs she brought.

A tiny shadow sits and stays,

entranced, while Isabella plays.

When her music is all done

Isabella tells the little one:

"Because you like my music art,

I am calling you, MOZART."

© Scoop Media

