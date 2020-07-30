Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Brackett, Bradbury, Lovecraft Honoured With 1945 Retro Hugos

Thursday, 30 July 2020, 12:28 pm
Press Release: CoNZealand


“Shadow Over Mars” (The Nemesis from Terra) by Leigh Brackett has been honoured with a Retrospective Hugo Award for Best Novel during a virtual ceremony at CoNZealand today.

“I, Rocket”, by Ray Bradbury was chosen as the Best Short Story, and The Cthulhu Mythos, by H. P. Lovecraft, August Derleth, and others dominated the Best Series category.

For the first time, the Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form category resulted in a tie. The award is shared by the The Canterville Ghost, screenplay by Edwin Harvey Blum from a story by Oscar Wilde, directed by Jules Dassin (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)) and The Curse of the Cat People, written by DeWitt Bodeen, directed by Gunther V. Fritsch and Robert Wise (RKO Radio Pictures).

The Hugo Awards are the most prestigious accolades for science fiction and fantasy literature, media and fan activities and have been presented at World Science Fiction Conventions (Worldcons).

Worldcon was established in 1939, but Hugo awards weren't presented until 1953. In 1996, Worldcon committees were given the option of presenting Retrospective Hugo Awards to honour works published in the earlier years of the Worldcon when no Hugos were awarded.

The 1945 Retro Hugos recognise works created or published in 1944.

The base for the 1945 Retro Hugo Award has been designed by New Zealand artist James Brown.

A full list of winners is below.

Winners of the 1945 Retrospective Hugo Awards

Best Novel
“Shadow Over Mars” (The Nemesis from Terra), by Leigh Brackett (Startling Stories, Fall 1944)

Best Novella
“Killdozer!”, by Theodore Sturgeon (Astounding Science Fiction, November 1944)

Best Novelette
“City”, by Clifford D. Simak (Astounding Science Fiction, May 1944)

Best Short Story
“I, Rocket”, by Ray Bradbury (Amazing Stories, May 1944)

Best Series
The Cthulhu Mythos, by H. P. Lovecraft, August Derleth, and others

Best Related Work
“The Science-Fiction Field”, by Leigh Brackett (Writer's Digest, July 1944)

Best Graphic Story or Comic
Superman: “The Mysterious Mr. Mxyztplk”, by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster (Detective
Comics, Inc.)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form
Tie:
The Canterville Ghost, screenplay by Edwin Harvey Blum from a story by Oscar Wilde, directed by Jules Dassin (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM))
The Curse of the Cat People, written by DeWitt Bodeen, directed by Gunther V. Fritsch and Robert Wise (RKO Radio Pictures)

Best Editor, Short Form
John W. Campbell, Jr.

Best Professional Artist
Margaret Brundage

Best Fanzine
Voice of the Imagi-Nation, edited by Forrest J Ackerman and Myrtle R. Douglas

Best Fan Writer
Fritz Leiber

