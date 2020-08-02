Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

CoNZealand Bids Farewell, Hands Over To DisCon III

Sunday, 2 August 2020, 2:15 pm
Press Release: CoNZealand

CoNZealand, the first ever virtual World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon) comes to a close today.

"We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who, despite all that 2020 had thrown at us, made this convention possible: volunteers, programme participants and, of course, the fans," say CoNZealand Co-Chairs, Norman Cates and Kelly Buehler.

"We pressed on through the technical difficulties, fuelled by our love of the genre, and made CoNZealand something special, capturing the spirit of Worldcon as much the social distance allowed.

"We also want to acknowledge that we faced a number of challenges and some mistakes were made along the way. We have worked to remedy them as we could and apologise for any hurt it caused the members of our community.

"We now pass the gavel to DisCon III, the 79th Worldcon, to be held in Washington DC next year."

Colette Fozard and Bill Lawton, DisCon III Co-Chairs say, "We want to thank the entire CoNZealand crew for being the trailblazers in organizing the first virtual Worldcon. We appreciate and understand the great effort it took to transition into a fully online convention in such a short span of time."

Tēnā koutou, tēnā koutou, tēnā tātou katoa.

The World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon) is a five-day event that has been held annually since 1939 (apart from a four-year break during the Second World War). CoNZealand is the first virtual Worldcon. For more information, see www.conzealand.nz.

“World Science Fiction Society”, “WSFS”, “World Science Fiction Convention”, “Worldcon”, “NASFiC” “Hugo Award”, the Hugo Award Logo, and the distinctive design of the Hugo Award Trophy Rocket are service marks of the World Science Fiction Society, an unincorporated literary society.

