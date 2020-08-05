Stunning Illustrated Guide To The Universe And Space Exploration Reaches New Zealand

There is no better way to fathom the immensity and mysteries of the universe than by following a map — and few space maps can compete in simplicity, colour and lucidity with those put together in Space Maps: Your Tour of the Universe, a beautifully illustrated large-size book for young readers released in New Zealand this week by Oratia Books.

Originated in Italy with a true world outlook (the maps display views from the Southern Hemisphere as well as North), Space Maps is an irresistible invitation to outer space. This gorgeous English-language edition draws on the latest discoveries of astronomy to take children to the farthest reaches of the universe. It balances a mixture of circular maps and flat maps of the Solar System and the galaxies beyond.

The book is organised into five parts, answering key questions:

• What do we see with our naked eye?

• Where are we in the universe?

• What are the other planets like?

• What do modern telescopes see?

• Where is the sky studied from?

From ancient views of the sky to the International Space Station, Earth to Pluto and Crab Nebulae to space suits, Space Maps has the universe covered. The book is part of a very popular international series originated by Italian publisher Dalcò Edizioni that includes Food Atlas, also published in New Zealand by Oratia Books.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Lara Albanese is an award-winning author of over 20 books about science for children. She is professor of physics at the Università degli Studi di Parma, Italy. Tommaso Vidus Rosin is the illustrator of numerous books for children and adults. He also lives in Parma.

Space Maps: Your Tour of the Universe by Lara Albanese, illustrated by Tommaso Vidus Rosin.

Published in New Zealand by Oratia Books

ISBN: 978-0-947506-68-1 | RRP $39.99 HB

