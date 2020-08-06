Central Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards To Go Ahead

Sport Hawke’s Bay is proud to announce that the CHB Mail Central Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards will continue as previous years and not be impacted by Covid-19. Due to there being no current event restrictions on large gatherings, the gala dinner will be held on November 6th at the AW Parsons Indoor Stadium as previous years.

Covid-19 will have impacted many athletes, clubs and sporting events however Sport Hawke’s Bay are passionate about recognising the achievements and dedication through the 2019-2020 sporting season. To accommodate this and allow winter codes to finish their current season, the qualifying period has been extended till September 18th.

Central Hawke’s Bay Community Sport Advisor, Nicki Heremaia says “The awards are always a special occasion, now, more than previous years it is important to celebrate alongside one another to recognise athletes and those that give their valuable time to contribute to sport and recreation within the region.”

The 2020 Master of Ceremony is yet to be announced with previous years having seen the likes of James McOnie, Melodie Robinson and John McBeth, the latter two being guest speakers.

The nomination period will open Monday August 17 and close on September 18. Nominations will be accepted from National and Regional Sports Organisations, clubs, schools, media and the general public. See below for a full list of categories.

2019 saw the CHB Mail Sportsperson of the year being awarded for the first time to Blair Tickner, Cricket after being held strong by Regan Gough for 4 years. The overall Sportsperson of the Year Award will be decided from the Junior Male and Female, Masters and Senior Male and Female Sportsperson of the Year and Junior and Senior Team of the Year.

For more information or to nominate visit the Sports Awards page on the Sport Hawke’s Bay website – www.sporthbchb.net.nz

AWARD CATEGORIES

CROWE HORWATH ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR

Significant contribution by a club, association or sport event administrator or manager (paid or unpaid) within the qualifying period.

AQUA MANAGEMENT CLUB OF THE YEAR

Outstanding performance by a club, eliminating franchise organisations, in terms of success on and off "the field" within the qualifying period.

NEW WORLD WAIPUKURAU EMERGING TALENT AWARD

Open to any individual JUNIOR athlete, official or coach who has excelled in one or more sports within the qualifying period, who has NOT achieved success at elite international level or have represented New Zealand and has the greatest future potential to be a Central Hawke's Bay Sports Awards category winner in the future.

UNICHEM PHARMACY WAIPUKURAU JUNIOR FEMALE SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR

Open to any Female who has excelled in one or more sports within the qualifying period. Nominees must be under the age of 21 years old at the time of their performances.

WRIGHT WOOL LTD JUNIOR MALE SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR

Open to any female who has excelled in one of more sport within the qualifying period. Nominees must be under the age of 21 years old at the time of their performances.

RUAHINE MOTORS SENIOR MALE SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR

Open to any individual who has excelled in one or more sports within the qualifying period.

Nominees must be over 21 years of age or older at the time of their performances.

DAC LEGAL SENIOR FEMALE SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR

Open to any individual who has excelled in one or more sports within the qualifying period.

Nominees must be over 21 years of age or older at the time of their performances.

CALTEX WAIPUKURAU JUNIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR

Outstanding performance by a team of two or more persons within the qualifying period.

Nominees must be at 20 years of age or under at the time of their performance.

PLUS REHAB SENIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR

Outstanding performance by a team of two or more persons within the qualifying period.

Nominees must be over 20 years of age at the time of their performance.

AMP LEITH MACKIE MASTERS SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR

Open to any individual, team or team member (male or female) who has excelled in one or more sports within the qualifying period. Nominees must be competing at a masters level of competition.

CENTRAL FM COACH OF THE YEAR

Outstanding performance by a coach within the qualifying period.

HAWKE’S BAY TODAY OFFICIAL OF THE YEAR

Outstanding performance by a referee, umpire or judge within the qualifying period.

SLOANS SADDLERY SERVICE TO SPORT

Awarded to volunteers who have contributed to the operation of a club or sporting organisation for 10 years or more. A maximum of 5 people will be acknowledged at the Awards.

FORSYTH BARR COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD

Awarded to an individual, group, school, sports organisation or club who has identified, celebrated and encouraged a collaborative project which has positively impacted children, young people and their whānau.

CHB MAIL SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR

The Sportsperson of the Year is selected from the winners of the Junior Sportsperson, Senior Sportsperson, Masters Sportsperson, Junior Team and Senior Team awards.

CDP PRINT HALL OF FAME

The CHB Sporting Hall of Fame is to recognise the wealth of talent and excellence that our small rural sport mad community has produced.

