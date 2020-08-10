Cinderella The Panto Is Coming To Town

Grab your Godmother. Touch up your tiara. Cinderella is coming to town!

Magical transformations, heaps of hilarity, sparkling songs and spectacular scenery is set to fill the stage of the Isaac Theatre Royal this festive season. On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, the Fairy Godmother of all Pantos Cinderella comes to Christchurch for a strictly limited season.

A sparkling new imagination of the enchanting rags-to-riches fairy tale is set to delight families who've missed out on live theatrical entertainment for much of the year.

GMG Productions, the team behind hit international productions of Disney's The Lion King, CATS, Singin' in the Rain and more, is assembling NZ's top talent to stage this timeless tale.

New Zealand theatre royalty and star of The Hobbit Trilogy, Mark Hadlow (MAMIL, The Hobbit series, Meet the Feebles) will play The Baron, father to Cinderella and her supercilious step-sisters.

Channelling their inner mean girl, Broadway and West End favourite Hayden Tee (Les Misérables, Matilda), will pair up with The Voice Australia finalist Caleb Jago Ward (We Will Rock You, Jesus Christ Superstar, The 10 Tenors) as the wickedly nasty Step Sisters.

TV personality and well known What Now? host Erin Wells is preparing to slide into her glass slippers and dazzle audiences as Cinderella. But who will be her Prince Charming?

"This is where we need Christchurch's help," says Associate Producer Nick Purdie. "We'll be putting out an audition call soon to find a local Prince Charming.” Whilst Purdie is all too familiar with the abundance of talent in Christchurch he adds: “We are excited to present an opportunity to be in this professional production and look forward to seeing the best talent NZ has to offer.”

Musical direction will be under the baton of innovative maestro Andy Manning, whilst the cast will be under the spell of director and ingenious improviser Gregory Cooper. Greg's writing and directing credits include That Bloody Woman, MAMIL and Rumpelstiltskin.

Cooper promises Cinderella the Pantomime won't just be a show for the kids. "It's also for everyone who's ever been a kid!" he says.

Grab your tickets early before the clock strikes midnight!

GMG Productions in association with the Isaac Theatre Royal present:

The Fairy Godmother of all Pantos Cinderella

Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch

Opens Tuesday, December 15

9 Performances Only

Tickets from $65.15

(may be subject to booking fees)

On sale 9am Tuesday, August 11

www.ticketek.co.nz

© Scoop Media

