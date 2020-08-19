Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Don McGlashan Announces October New Zealand Tour!

Wednesday, 19 August 2020, 12:33 pm
Press Release: Under the Radar

 

One of Aotearoa’s most beloved songwriters, Don McGlashan, has today announced a nationwide New Zealand tour.

Performing brand new songs from his next, soon-to-be-recorded album, along with plenty of gems from his sprawling back catalogue, Don will play a string of shows with a full band comprising the mighty talents of Shayne P Carter (Dimmer, Straightjacket Fits), bassist/guitarist extraordinaire James Duncan (Dimmer, SJD, Punches) and legendary drummer/percussionist Chris O’Connor (Phoenix Foundation).

"We'll definitely be road-testing an album's worth of new songs, plus stomping purposefully through those parts of my back catalogue that everyone can agree on." McGlashan promises. "There'll also be a lot of loud guitar, although Shayne is an award-winning author now, so he may just want to sit in a plush leather chair on stage, looking thoughtful and taking questions from the audience.”
 

DON McGLASHAN & THE OTHERS


Wed Oct 28 - Wellington – San Fran
Thur Oct 29 - Christchurch – Cassels Blue Smoke
Fri Oct 30 - Dunedin Craft Beer & Food Festival*
Sat Oct 31 - Dunedin Craft Beer & Food Festival*
Sat Nov 7 - Auckland – Hollywood Avondale

Tickets from UnderTheRadar.co.nz 
* Tickets from Ticketmaster

© Scoop Media

Find more from Under the Radar on InfoPages.
 
 
 
