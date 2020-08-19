Don McGlashan Announces October New Zealand Tour!
One of Aotearoa’s
most beloved songwriters, Don McGlashan,
has today announced a nationwide New Zealand
tour. Performing brand new songs from his
next, soon-to-be-recorded album, along with plenty of gems
from his sprawling back catalogue, Don will play a string of
shows with a full band comprising the mighty talents of
Shayne P Carter (Dimmer, Straightjacket
Fits), bassist/guitarist extraordinaire James
Duncan (Dimmer, SJD, Punches) and legendary
drummer/percussionist Chris O’Connor
(Phoenix Foundation). "We'll definitely be
road-testing an album's worth of new songs, plus stomping
purposefully through those parts of my back catalogue that
everyone can agree on." McGlashan promises.
"There'll also be a lot of loud guitar, although
Shayne is an award-winning author now, so he may just want
to sit in a plush leather chair on stage, looking thoughtful
and taking questions from the
audience.” Tickets from UnderTheRadar.co.nz
DON McGLASHAN &
THE OTHERS
Wed Oct 28 - Wellington – San Fran
Thur Oct 29 - Christchurch – Cassels Blue Smoke
Fri Oct 30 - Dunedin Craft Beer & Food Festival*
Sat Oct 31 - Dunedin Craft Beer & Food Festival*
Sat Nov 7 - Auckland – Hollywood Avondale
* Tickets from Ticketmaster
One of Aotearoa’s most beloved songwriters, Don McGlashan, has today announced a nationwide New Zealand tour.
Performing brand new songs from his next, soon-to-be-recorded album, along with plenty of gems from his sprawling back catalogue, Don will play a string of shows with a full band comprising the mighty talents of Shayne P Carter (Dimmer, Straightjacket Fits), bassist/guitarist extraordinaire James Duncan (Dimmer, SJD, Punches) and legendary drummer/percussionist Chris O’Connor (Phoenix Foundation).
"We'll definitely be
road-testing an album's worth of new songs, plus stomping
purposefully through those parts of my back catalogue that
everyone can agree on." McGlashan promises.
"There'll also be a lot of loud guitar, although
Shayne is an award-winning author now, so he may just want
to sit in a plush leather chair on stage, looking thoughtful
and taking questions from the
audience.”
Tickets from UnderTheRadar.co.nz