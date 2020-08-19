Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Cancellation notice: Going Global Music Summit

Wednesday, 19 August 2020, 2:39 pm
Press Release: The Label


Independent Music New Zealand (IMNZ) announces the annual Going Global Music Summit will not be going ahead this year

Upon the return of COVID-19 and alert level 3 restrictions for Tāmaki Makaurau, IMNZ and the NZ Music Commission have made the decision to cancel this year's Going Global Music Summit, originally to take place in September.

Independent Music New Zealand (IMNZ) General Manager, Dylan Pellett says "Sorry to say, IMNZ and the NZ Music Commission have decided to cancel this year’s in-person edition of Going Global 2020. It might not come as much of a surprise given the current circumstances unfolding here in Auckland and we are all looking forward to brighter days ahead. There are no current plans to offer the conference in any other capacity until 2021. We’d like to acknowledge Roundhead Studios and our suppliers for being so understanding, and to thank the speakers for their time in developing their panel discussions to date."

Full refunds for ticketholders are currently being processed.

See you in 2021! Kia kaha.

Follow Independent Music NZ & Going Global
#goingglobal
http://www.goingglobal.co.nz

Twitter @IndiesNZ
Facebook @IndependentMusicNewZealand
Instagram @independentmusicnz


© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 