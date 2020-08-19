Cancellation notice: Going Global Music Summit



Independent Music New Zealand (IMNZ) announces the annual Going Global Music Summit will not be going ahead this year

Upon the return of COVID-19 and alert level 3 restrictions for Tāmaki Makaurau, IMNZ and the NZ Music Commission have made the decision to cancel this year's Going Global Music Summit, originally to take place in September.

Independent Music New Zealand (IMNZ) General Manager, Dylan Pellett says "Sorry to say, IMNZ and the NZ Music Commission have decided to cancel this year’s in-person edition of Going Global 2020. It might not come as much of a surprise given the current circumstances unfolding here in Auckland and we are all looking forward to brighter days ahead. There are no current plans to offer the conference in any other capacity until 2021. We’d like to acknowledge Roundhead Studios and our suppliers for being so understanding, and to thank the speakers for their time in developing their panel discussions to date."

Full refunds for ticketholders are currently being processed.

See you in 2021! Kia kaha.

