Costume Showcase 2020 Brings Magic To Wellington

A sensational celebration of costumes, characters and creativity

Toi Whakaari: NZ Drama School’s graduating class of Costume Construction 2020 is set to bring magic to Wellington with Costume Showcase 2020.

Costume Showcase is a 30-minute visual delight, where a year’s work comes to life from the creative minds of students. Audiences can expect a trip to the circus, magic, harlequins, and inspiration from Greek and British mythology.

Toi Whakaari, Tumuaki, Tanea Heke says, Costume Showcase is a time for the creative costumiers to let their imaginations run wild.

“Costumiers can highlight the wide range of skills they have developed throughout their two-year diploma programme and showcase their craft to an audience. This showcase is solely about the craft that is costume,” she says.

Costume Showcase 2020 sees each student with an open brief to explore an area of costume of their choice and budget of $300 to develop their major work for the showcase.

Head of Costume Construction, Kaarin Slevin says, it is exciting to see the different pieces come together, especially under the challenging circumstances of this year.

“Costume construction students, like all students in Aotearoa, have faced a unique series of challenges working remotely as a result of COVID-19. They developed resourceful and innovative ways to work from home during the national lockdown.

“After eight months of hard work, the completed ensembles will be viewed as both a theatrical and exhibition piece, and so must convey maximum visual impact from a distance as well as from close inspection.

“One of the highlights is that our models mingle through the audience after the showing. This gives people a chance to enjoy the detail of the costumes”, says Kaarin.

Costume Showcase 2020 tickets are on sale now.

Costume Showcase 2020

18 and 19 September - running two times per night, at 6:30pm and 8:00pm.

Te Whaea Theatre, 11 Hutchison Road, Newtown, Wellington.

TICKETS: Adult $20 / Concession $15

BOOK NOW: https://nz.patronbase.com/_ToiWhakaari/Productions/CS20/Performances

Run time is 30mins. Light refreshments will also be served.

Enrolments for 2021 Diploma of Costume Construction close 26 September 2020, find out more here: https://toiwhakaari.ac.nz/course/costume-construction

