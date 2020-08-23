Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Now Showing: East Auckland’s Talented Young Filmmakers

Sunday, 23 August 2020, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Howick Youth Council

The Howick Youth Council is back with one of our most popular events from previous years — our East Auckland Youth Film Festival!

Our 2020 screening is a fantastic opportunity for youth passionate about producing creative films to have their work showcased at a real cinema — with last year’s showing resulting in a sold out theatre and over 100 attendees.

This year’s screening will take place on Friday 2nd October, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Monterey Cinemas in Howick Village.

“It’s always so rewarding to see the young filmmakers in our community light up as they see their films on the big screen,” says HYC team lead Leane Te Boekhorst, whose team is in charge of the project.

“To be able to shine the light on them again this year is something my team and I are really looking forward to.”

All films will be judged by professionals in the media industry, providing an opportunity for the youth of East Auckland to explore and expand on their creativity with the provided feedback.

To learn more about submissions, visit http://howickyouthcouncil.org.nz/post/hyc-filmfest-2020.

Submissions for the Film Festival close on September 11th.

