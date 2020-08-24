NZ Barok: Back In Full Force In October

A spectacular evening, featuring two of the most beloved musical treasures from the Baroque.

Water Music

Be blown away by the magnificence and mastery of Handel’s ever-popular Water Music. NZ Barok will be joined by rousing trumpets, sparkling flute and soaring recorder to bring Handel’s masterwork to life.

In 1717 in London, King George I invited the already popular Handel to compose something special, something majestic, something wholly spectacular to remind London of his kingly might and majesty. At about 8pm on the 17th of July, 1717, King George I and several aristocrats boarded a royal barge at Whitehall Palace for an excursion up the river Thames toward Chelsea. On another barge, about 50 musicians floated alongside the king and performed Handel’s music. Many other Londoners also took to the river to hear the concert. According to The Courant, “the whole River in a manner was covered” with boats and barges. The king was so pleased with Water Music that he ordered it to be repeated at least three times that night, both on the trip upstream and on the return journey. Handel’s orchestra is believed to have performed from about 8pm until well after midnight, with only one break while the king went ashore at Chelsea.

Join NZ Barok to hear the exquisite colours of this effervescent and majestic music performed on baroque instruments.

Fairy Queen

Enter another world; dark, mysterious and enchanting. Be swept away by the music and drama of Purcell’s 1692 Fairy Queen interspersed with text from Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Hear Oberon and Titania come to life, along with Puck in all his cheeky liveliness, dancing across the page. The Fairy Queen was first performed on the 2nd of May 1692 at the Queen’s Theatre, Dorset Garden in London. Composed for the fifteenth wedding anniversary of King William III and Queen Mary II, Purcell’s work took the form of a masque, or semi-opera. The performances would have been a Restoration spectacular, with action, music, dance, movable scenery, gorgeous costumes and special effects. The spoken dialogue was based on Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream while the text for the songs was most likely written by Thomas Betterton, the manager of the Dorset Garden Theatre, with whom Purcell worked regularly.

Entwining music and drama, the rich and dramatic story of The Fairy Queen performed with sublime clarity and beauty by NZ Barok, will delight and enchant.

Revel in the special, sparkling, lively and immediate sound of baroque instruments.

Be entranced by the dancing colours of the baroque instruments live and up-close.

Experience the real sounds of gut strings, the captivating tone of the wooden baroque flute and the infectious joy of the baroque trumpet, performed with fearless mastery by the musicians of NZ Barok.

Saturday 3rd October 7.30pm St Luke’s Church, Remuera

Sunday 4th October 2.00pm St Luke’s Church, Remuera

Guest players

Peter Reid – baroque trumpet

Gordon Lehany – baroque trumpet

Sally Tibbles – baroque flute

Jessica Shaw – baroque recorder

Rachel Thomas - percussion

© Scoop Media

