Mystery Comes Alive At The Meteor With The 39 Steps

Thursday, 27 August 2020, 5:42 pm
Press Release: One Duck Productions

The 39 Steps

4 actors. 150 characters. Let’s do this.

One Duck Productions are returning to The Meteor after a successful season of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) and are proud to present The 39 Steps!

Based on Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic The 39 Steps and adapted by Patrick Barlow, this two-time Tony and Drama Desk award winning play will be running at The Meteor Wednesday September 23- Saturday September 26 with 7:30pm performances each night as well as a 2:30pm matinee on September 26.

A fast-paced whodunit for mystery and theatre lovers alike, The 39 Steps mixes a Hitchcock masterpiece with a spy novel, adding in a dash of Monty Python to create a truly memorable theatre experience.

“The play is a personal favourite of mine and I’m really looking forward to sharing it with Hamilton.” says director Toni Garson, “It’s been an interesting time to say the least with rehearsals taking place in a range of Covid-19 Alert Levels but, the cast and crew have been well up to the task”.

Packed full with laughs, handcuffs, and a little romance… The 39 Steps follows Richard Hannay, as he meets the mysterious Annabella Schmidt who says she’s a spy. When he takes her home, she is murdered, and suddenly he finds himself in the middle of a dramatic spy story with a mysterious organization called ‘The 39 Steps’ after him… Chaos ensues and Richard is forced to do whatever he can to save his life, and the nation!

Directed by Toni Garson, the dynamic cast of Jonathan Lane, Manonpagna Chin, Rachel Mitchell, and Mike Scanlon are sure to bring you a killer night at the theatre.

The 39 Steps will be running at The Meteor, September 23-26. Wednesday to Friday, 7.30pm. Saturday, 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are $22.50 General Admission, $17.50 Concession (Gold Card, Student ID) and $12.50 Child. Further information and tickets can be found at www.themeteor.co.nz.

