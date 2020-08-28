Marlborough Art & Wine Fair Exceeds Expectations

As the fifth group of local artists are underway with their exhibition at The Wine Station, organisers of the Marlborough Art & Wine Fair are thrilled with how well the community has supported the event and the associated local charities.

The Marlborough Art and Wine Fair began on 29th June and runs until 4th October with a different group of artists showcasing their creative talent every two weeks and are aligned with a local charity that will receive 50% of the gallery fee for each piece of art sold over the two weeks.

“We are absolutely delighted with the community support for the event and the associated charities so far,” says Director, Kirsty Parry. “Even in the current climate with disruptions to many events, to date over $27,000 in sales have been generated for our local artists and more than $4,000 raised for local charities.”

The next group of artists exhibit from Monday, 24 August and will highlight a mix of unique artistry and talent. Bonnie Coad will show her vintage and retro sewing patterns and mixed media art works. Bruce Fergus will be exhibiting his renowned woodwork for both outside and inside settings. Karen Rankin Neal will exhibit the best of her wildlife and nature artwork done in scratchboard and pastel. Award-winning artist, Rose Rudd will display her latest abstract works inspired by the brilliance of the Marlborough Sound’s colours and light.

Comments Jock Struthers, President of Rotary Blenheim South, “Rotary Blenheim South is hugely supportive of this new event showcasing Marlborough’s artists alongside our already famous wines. We are honoured to be one of this year’s event recipients and commit to utilising any proceeds to worthy local community projects, which are the focus of Rotary service. We are grateful to the organisers for including us as part of this great community initiative.”

The combination of art with the 80 Marlborough wines on tasting at The Wine Station and the opportunity to enjoy the art in a relaxed setting has been popular for Marlburians and visitors travelling through.

Public entry to the Marlborough Art and Wine Fair is complimentary, open daily at The Wine Station from 10am - 7pm.

Notes:

www.marlboroughartandwinefair.co.nz

Artists showing from Monday 24th August to Sunday 7th September 2020

Rotary

Aligned charity: Rotary Club of Blenheim South

Media enquiries

Olivia Radford

+64 221 917 465

olivia@oliviaradford.com

Marlborough Art and Wine Fair

When: 29th June – 4th October 2020. Open daily 10am - 7pm

Entry: Free

Where: The Wine Station (located at Blenheim Railway Station)

The Wine Station

Blenheim Railway Station

2 Sinclair Street

Blenheim

+64 3 578 2633

info@thewinestation.co.nz

https://www.thewinestation.co.nz/

The original Marlborough Art and Wine Fair was due to be held at the Marlborough Convention Centre for a week over Queen’s Birthday and was postponed due to Covid-19. During lockdown, event organisers and directors of The Wine Station decided to reformat the event to use the best of both to capture two of Marlborough’s greatest assets, it’s creative talent and world-renowned wines.

