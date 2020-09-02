Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Announcing The Music Director For The 2020 Silver Scroll Awards

Wednesday, 2 September 2020, 8:11 am
Press Release: Maiden New Zealand

2020 APRA Silver Scroll Top 5 collage.

APRA AMCOS NZ are honoured to announce that Julia Deans is taking the helm as Music Director for the 2020 APRA Silver Scroll Awards. The Music Director is responsible for all the performances throughout the ceremony (unexpected performances have become a much-loved part of the show) and we’re excited to see what Julia will dream up.

As well as being an icon of NZ music as both the front woman for Fur Patrol (PS. Some exciting news coming from them very soon) and a solo singer songwriter, Julia’s work reinterpreting the work of others across stage and opera productions like Brel, Both Sides Now, and Cav + Pag - Two Tales, as well as collaborations with artists from across the genre spectrum, give her a unique perspective for the role. She’s been involved in the Silver Scroll Awards multiple times in the past both as a finalist and performer, and has some brilliant ideas to celebrate the work of our music whanau over the past year.

On the night the five Silver Scroll finalists’ songs, as well as the winners of the Maioha and SOUNZ Contemporary awards, are reinterpreted by different artists, bands, and once-in-a-lifetime, one-off collaborations.

“The Scrolls MD job is one I've always thought I'd like to do when I grow up. Does this mean I'm a grown up now? So excited!”

The finalists for the APRA Silver Scroll Award were recently announced, while the finalists for the SOUNZ Contemporary Award and APRA Screen Awards will be announced this Saturday 5 September , and the finalists for the APRA Maioha Award will be announced ahead of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori on Saturday 12 September.

All awards will be presented at the Auckland Town Hall on Wednesday 14 October.

Julia Deans.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maiden New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 