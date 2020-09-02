More Homegrown Heroes Join Line-up for Biggest Comedy Night

More Homegrown Heroes Join the Line-up for

NZ’s Biggest Night of Comedy

New Zealand Comedy Trust presents

BEST FOODS CHRISTMAS COMEDY GALA

With tickets for the biggest night in comedy flying off the shelves faster than face masks, the New Zealand Comedy Trust are thrilled to add a veritable feast of talented comedians to the line-up for the Best Foods Christmas Comedy Gala. Sending 2020 off with a good old belly laugh, the Gala will bring some much needed joy to The Civic in Auckland on Saturday 7 November, and The Opera House in Wellington on Monday 9 November, just in time for an early Christmas celebration.

Topping the second line-up announcement are true national treasures and comedy legends, Dames Jools and Lynda Topp, known and beloved by most as The Topp Twins. After more than 30 years of performing their unique blend of comedy, original music, and audience participation, the iconic characters created by this double act have become part of Aotearoa’s national culture. In addition to their comedy prowess, these Untouchable Girls are also passionate activists and award-winning singer-songwriters who have been inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame.

The Topp Twins will share the stage with some of the brightest stars in the NZ comedy scene. Melanie Bracewell, a regular on Have You Been Paying Attention, 7 Days and The Project, and co-host of TVNZ’s Last Dad Standing, brings her special brand of relatable and personal hilarity to the line-up. James Nokise, winner of the prestigious Fred award for Best Show in the 2019 NZ International Comedy Festival, will deliver his celebrated comedic storytelling, fresh from another season hosting the critically acclaimed RNZ podcast Eating Fried Chicken in the Shower. Hayley Sproull transitions from 2019 backstage Comedy Gala host to on-stage performer for a hilarious musical performance, after enchanting the country as host of Have You Been Paying Attention? and The Great Kiwi Bake Off. 2019 Fred Award nominee, TV star, and one third of the hilarious Frickin’ Dangerous Bro trio, James Roque never fails to delight with his whip-smart comic talents. And two impressive comedians will make their Comedy Gala debuts in 2020 - Snort improv queen Donna Brookbanks hits the stage after picking up two nominations for the Billy T award, and Paul Douglas, winner of Best Live show and Best Gag at the 2019 NZ Comedy Guild Awards, rounds out the second line-up announcement with his Westie charm. They join an already stacked bill featuring Ben Hurley, Justine Smith, Eli Matthewson, The Fan Brigade, and Two Hearts, with host Pax Assadi.

Celebrating the best of our homegrown comedy heroes, the Best Foods Christmas Comedy Gala will bring everyone together for some well deserved end-of-year-cheer. Tickets are on-sale now from comedyfestival.co.nz



BEST FOODS CHRISTMAS COMEDY GALA

The Civic, Auckland

7 November, 8pm

Tickets available via Ticketmaster

Filmed for broadcast on TVNZ, with support from NZ On Air.

The Opera House, Wellington

9 November, 7.30pm

Tickets available via Ticketmaster

LINE-UP

Pax Assadi

The Topp Twins

Ben Hurley

Justine Smith

Hayle Sproull

Two Hearts

Melanie Bracewell

James Nokise

The Fan Brigade

James Roque

Donna Brookbanks

Paul Douglas

Plus more to be announced!

Proceeds from this event will support the New Zealand Comedy Trust to run the annual Comedy Festival and continue their work in the development of the local comedy industry.

