Daniell And Oswald Beat 7th Seeds At The US Open

New Zealand’s Marcus Daniell and his Austrian partner Philipp Oswald have stunned the 7th seeds to reach the second round of the men's doubles at the US Tennis Open in New York.



Playing their first match together in more than six months Daniell and Oswald have won 6-3 7-6 (5) in 1 hour 40. It was a terrific performance from Daniell and Oswald who served at a high standard throughout getting 75% of their first serves in and they converted their only break point chance of the match in the first set. Marach and Klaasen made twice as many unforced errors and failed to take any of their three break point chances.

The US Open doubles draw has been reduced from 64 teams to 32 due to Covid-19 and Daniell and Oswald are now through to the last 16 where they will play Americans Christopher Eubanks and MacKenzie McDonald.

New Zealand's top ranked doubles player Michael Venus and his Australian partner John Peers will start their campaign tomorrow against Americans Nathaniel Lammons and Nicholas Monroe.

© Scoop Media

