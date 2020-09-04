Venus And Peers Cruise Into Second Round At Flushing Meadows

New Zealand's top ranked doubles player Michael Venus and his Australian partner John Peers have won through to the second round of the men's doubles at the US tennis Open in New York.

Venus and Peers have beaten Americans Nathaniel Lammons and Nicholas Monroe 6-4 6-2 in 1 hour 7. It was a tight opening set with just the one break of serve for Venus and Peers. But they took control early in the second set to complete a comfortable win.

Venus and Peers broke serve three times from four chances in the match and saved two break points against their own serve.

It’s the duo’s first match win since claiming the Dubai ATP 500 doubles title in February before the Covid-19 shutdown of the sport. They had lost their first round match at the Cincinnati Masters last week. The antipodean team will face a much tougher test in the second round against second seeds Poland's Lukasz Kubot and Brazil's Marcelo Melo probably on Sunday New Zealand time.

Meanwhile Marcus Daniell and his Austrian partner Philipp Oswald will face America’s Christian Eubanks and Mackenzie McDonald in their second round match tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

