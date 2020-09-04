Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Venus And Peers Cruise Into Second Round At Flushing Meadows

Friday, 4 September 2020, 10:42 am
Press Release: Tennis New Zealand

New Zealand's top ranked doubles player Michael Venus and his Australian partner John Peers have won through to the second round of the men's doubles at the US tennis Open in New York.

Venus and Peers have beaten Americans Nathaniel Lammons and Nicholas Monroe 6-4 6-2 in 1 hour 7. It was a tight opening set with just the one break of serve for Venus and Peers. But they took control early in the second set to complete a comfortable win.

Venus and Peers broke serve three times from four chances in the match and saved two break points against their own serve.

It’s the duo’s first match win since claiming the Dubai ATP 500 doubles title in February before the Covid-19 shutdown of the sport. They had lost their first round match at the Cincinnati Masters last week. The antipodean team will face a much tougher test in the second round against second seeds Poland's Lukasz Kubot and Brazil's Marcelo Melo probably on Sunday New Zealand time.

Meanwhile Marcus Daniell and his Austrian partner Philipp Oswald will face America’s Christian Eubanks and Mackenzie McDonald in their second round match tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tennis New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 