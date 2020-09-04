Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Others Way Festival Update

Friday, 4 September 2020, 4:08 pm
Press Release: The Others Way

The Others Way is saddened to advise that the festival is unable to go ahead next Friday 11 September because of Government restrictions on audience numbers due to Covid-19.

The intention is to re-stage the festival in the near future, however, because it is not yet possible to confirm a new date, existing tickets will not be held over for the postponed event. Ticket-holders will be contacted directly with refund information.

Flying Out’s Matthew Davis said that his team tried really hard to persevere and make it possible for the event to happen.

“With so many acts and so many venues, it’s not going to be possible to stage the festival we announced, so we’ve made the heartbreaking decision to indefinitely postpone The Others Way for 2020. The logistical dilemma around organising 40+ acts and 14 venues be free on the same date means it is not possible to 100% guarantee the festival as we had advertised at a later date,” Davis said.

“While we 100% support the Government’s focus on health and dealing to Covid-19, this decision is tough for everyone involved. It is a knockback to all the people working on the event, the 40+ artists set to play, as well as Karangahape Road venues, restaurants and bars missing out on one of their biggest nights of the year, all of who have had a particularly difficult year.

“We’d wanted to give the local music and hospitality community a boost, and are hopeful we can work towards a new date into the future.”

All ticket-holders will be contacted directly with refund information and an opportunity to contribute to The Others Way, the artists and venues involved.

The Others Way hopes to be back when it’s safe again to stage the festival and support the cultural ecosystem that helps make Karangahape Road, and the broader New Zealand music scene, such a vibrant place.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Others Way on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 