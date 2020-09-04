Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Professional Sport Facing Down COVID Challenges

Friday, 4 September 2020, 6:55 pm
Press Release: United Via Sport

Monday’s final episode of The Future of Auckland Sport goes to air on YouTube and Facebook, live from the Herald Theatre in Auckland at 11am.

Hosted by #UnitedViaSport Curator Dean McLachlan, the show will feature a stellar panel consisting of NZ Warriors CEO Cameron George, NZ Netball Players Association Executive Manger Steph Bond and Blues Chairman Don MacKinnon.

Also featuring will be pre-recorded interviews with special guests ASB Classic Tournament Director Karl Budge, Auckland Cricket’s Iain Laxon and Auckland Tuatara boss Regan Wood. It is the content of those three interviews that already has tongues wagging, with some incredible revelations as to the planning and constant need to pivot and change in the current COVID dominated environment.

Amongst the information shared and available for you to view and use for editorial purposes NOW is:

  • Auckland Cricket is looking at the 25th iteration of the domestic cricketing schedule because of COVID-19. Auckland Cricket hopes to publish a final summer schedule in the next week, some six months after first putting pen to paper.
  • The ASB Classic has FOUR options on the table in terms of running our favourite tennis event, yes four possible iterations of one of the most popular annual sporting and entertainment events in the country. Tournament Director Karl Budge also reveals the possibility of a unique new format and the chances of a new date on the calendar.
  • Further to recent exciting news about a possible Auckland based Australian Baseball League hub, the Auckland Tuatara have developed a Plan B and C to ensure Baseball is played this season...even if the pandemic means the ABL can't be played here.

For footage of the above interviews and the chance to preview these revelations, CLICK HERE as #UnitedViaSport releases snippets of these interviews ahead of Monday’s show.

We can’t mask Covid19’s impact on our elite franchises, so the global pandemic will be front and centre of our robust discussion on the challenges facing our pro sportspeople and organisations.

We’ll also be addressing initiatives to future proof Auckland’s professional entities moving forward.

Make this appointment viewing on YouTube, CLICK HERE for the show link and set a reminder now to join us on Monday.

