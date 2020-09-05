KILLER BE KILLED Return With RELUCTANT HERO On Nov. 20 Via Nuclear Blast Records

New single ‘Deconstructing Self-Destruction’ Out Now

MAX CAVALERA, BEN KOLLER, GREG PUCIATO & TROY SANDERS FOLLOW-UP 2014 DEBUT WITH BLISTERING 11-SONG ALBUM

LISTEN TO ‘DECONSTRUCTING SELF-DESTRUCTION’ NOW

“After 6 years, the magic is back! Reluctant Hero, full of riffs and catchy melodies.”

– Max Cavalera

Photo credit: Glen La Ferman

KILLER BE KILLED, Max Cavalera (Soulfly/ex-Sepultura), Ben Koller (Converge/Mutoid Man), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan/The Black Queen) and Troy Sanders (Mastodon/Gone Is Gone), announce one of the year’s most anticipated heavy releases, confirming the Nov. 20 arrival of the all-star band’s sophomore album, Reluctant Hero (Nuclear Blast Records).

The news comes as the foursome shares the first single from the 11-song album, debuting ‘Deconstructing Self-Destruction’ (https://youtu.be/_PZOVkU6gAc), a song that highlights the outfit’s unique approach to vocals with Cavalera, Puciato and Sanders all lending their voices to not only the single but all of the tracks on Reluctant Hero.

“This has been a long time coming. It feels great to be getting this out,” said Puciato of the Josh Wilbur (Lamb of God/Gojira) produced album as well as the bombastic single. “Also can I say that Troy's verse vocals are fucking insane? What an entrance. Go for a drive and roll the windows down and crank this thing up.”

Reluctant Hero pre-orders are available now via iTunes here: https://music.apple.com/nz/album/reluctant-hero/1528155292

With the release available in a variety of limited-edition vinyl variants, as well as on CD and a 2LP black vinyl version.

Reluctant Hero album cover



Reluctant Hero track list:

Deconstructing Self-Destruction Dream Gone Bad Left Of Center Inner Calm From Outer Storms Filthy Vagabond From A Crowded Wound The Great Purge Comfort From Nothing Animus Dead Limbs Reluctant Hero

Killer Be Killed is singer/guitar player Max Cavalera (Soulfly/ex-Sepultura), drummer Ben Koller (Converge/Mutoid Man), singer/guitar player Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan/The Black Queen) and singer/bass player Troy Sanders (Mastodon/Gone is Gone). The first whispers of the metal supergroup came in 2011, with the band dubbing themselves Killer Be Killed in late 2013 and shortly thereafter announcing the 2014 release of their self-titled debut. The band made their live debut the following year as part of Australia’s Soundwave Festival. Revolver described Killer Be Killed as “free-wheeling” and “unabashedly experimental,” Metal Injection deemed the album “controlled chaos,” and Loudwire said the band “has its own identity while still sounding enough like Soulfly, The Dillinger Escape Plan and Mastodon to appeal to the fan bases of each of those bands.”

http://killerbekilled.com/

Facebook.com/KillerBeKilled | Twitter.com/killerbekilled | Instagram.com/killerbekilled | Youtube.com/user/killerbekilled

