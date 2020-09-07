Paakiwaha Promo 7th September 2020

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

Coming up on today’s show Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare updates us with the latest in Covid 19 and if we will ever get back to Level 1 or 'normality ?. The minister has also put his hand up as the next Health Minister.

Dr Nina Scott who is the chair of Hei Ahuru Mowai, Maori Cancer leadership Group Despite expert advice the Bowel Cancer screening age won't be dropped for Māori and Pacific. Dr Nina Scott who is the chair of Hei Ahuru Mowai, Māori Cancer leadership Group.

New Zealand's largest women’s prison has a ‘punitive culture’ according to an internal review but perhaps hope lies in the Māori Strategy - Te Hokai Rangi? Dr Tracey McIntosh explains.

New Zealanders will set a record this Māori Language Week as more than 200,000 people are already signed up to celebrate te reo as part of the country’s first, virtual Māori Language Moment on Monday 14 September at 12 pm. Chair of Te Taura Whiri Professor Rawinia Higgins shares with us this year’s kaupapa.

The Greens have come under fire for funding a private Green school in Taranaki to the tune of $11m. What sort of damage has this done to the party and how does it look with the upcoming elections.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina

