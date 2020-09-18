Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Positive Energy Surrounds The Heart Of Racing Ahead Of The 1st North Island Rnd Of Endurance Racing

Friday, 18 September 2020, 5:45 am
Press Release: The Heart of Racing

The Heart of Racing’s Alex Riberas and Darren Kelly are "very excited" ahead of their hometown debut this weekend at Hampton Downs for the first event of the North Island Endurance Series. The duo are the favourites heading into this weekend’s events after winning the first race of their South Island series in Invercargill last weekend.

Kelly is feeling positive for his hometown round after the team’s success at Teretonga. As a driver who has spent a lot of time at Hampton Downs during his drift driving career, Kelly will take on the familiar track with a new twist: endurance racing.

“It was surreal to get a win at Teretonga for my very first ever GT3 race,” says Darren Kelly. “Having tested at Hampton Downs in the GT3 car only a few times, I am still learning the limits of the car, but I am feeling more confident with each lap I do. Hampton Downs is my home track and it is really exciting to be behind the wheel of the Vantage on this track. It has been a lot of fun working with Alex and studying where I can make improvements at each track.”

A five-event schedule across the North and South Islands lies ahead for the The Heart of Racing. With this being the team’s debut season in both New Zealand’s endurance racing series, each track will be a new adventure. Hailing from the IMSA championship in the United States, driver Alex Riberas has been working hard to learn the series’ tracks in order to prepare for the upcoming races.

“I am so thrilled to be driving at Hampton Downs this weekend,” says Alex Riberas. “It has been amazing to get to know this track with the help of Darren and International Motorsport, and it feels unreal to finally race here. We are all excited to race again coming from our win at Teretonga last week. There is a very good energy within the team right now, and I hope we can harness that for another successful weekend”.

The team will put their Aston Martin Vantage GT3 to the test in tomorrow's practice sessions to prepare for Saturday’s qualifying and 3-hour race.

Fans who buy a ticket online in advance (via Eventfinder) will be granted limited access to head trackside for Saturday’s events to witness the twin turbo V8 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in action for the first of the North Island events. Fans who cannot attend the race in person will be able to watch live via The Heart of Racing’s Facebook page which will share the Golden Homes North Island Endurance Series live stream. The weekend’s features will include The Ryco 24/7 V8 Utes, Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship, and the Golden Homes 1-Hour and 3-Hour endurance races.

The Heart of Racing is partnered with the Starship Foundation to raise money for the National Children’s Intensive Care Unit. For more information, see www.theheartofracing.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Heart of Racing on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 