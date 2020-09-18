Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Poets Celebrate NZ Poet Laureate David Eggleton

Friday, 18 September 2020, 5:47 am
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

Join us for a great night out with New Zealand Poet Laureate David Eggleton, together with poets Michael O'Leary, Jenny Powell, Kay McKenzie Cooke, and Marty Smith.

Be moved by the raw experience of poetry read aloud...

Poets' Night Out is a celebratory event for the NZ Poet Laureate David Eggleton. Celebrate and enjoy the spoken word. David will be joined by guest poets Michael O’Leary (the Earl of Seacliff), Jenny Powell, and Kay McKenzie Cooke.

This is part of a very special literary event in Hawke's Bay — the presentation of the handcrafted tokotoko to the current NZ Poet Laureate, which David will receive in a special ceremony earlier in the day at Matahiwi Marae.

"The authenticity of the emotion in a poem speaks more profoundly now than ever." - D. Eggleton

Presented by Hawke's Bay Readers & Writers Trust and The National Library of New Zealand.

ONE NIGHT ONLY

Saturday, October 10
7.30pm

BOOK TICKETS NOW

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 