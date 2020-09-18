Poets Celebrate NZ Poet Laureate David Eggleton

Join us for a great night out with New Zealand Poet Laureate David Eggleton, together with poets Michael O'Leary, Jenny Powell, Kay McKenzie Cooke, and Marty Smith.

Be moved by the raw experience of poetry read aloud...

Poets' Night Out is a celebratory event for the NZ Poet Laureate David Eggleton. Celebrate and enjoy the spoken word. David will be joined by guest poets Michael O’Leary (the Earl of Seacliff), Jenny Powell, and Kay McKenzie Cooke.

This is part of a very special literary event in Hawke's Bay — the presentation of the handcrafted tokotoko to the current NZ Poet Laureate, which David will receive in a special ceremony earlier in the day at Matahiwi Marae.

"The authenticity of the emotion in a poem speaks more profoundly now than ever." - D. Eggleton

Presented by Hawke's Bay Readers & Writers Trust and The National Library of New Zealand.

ONE NIGHT ONLY

Saturday, October 10

7.30pm

