Paakiwaha Promo Monday 21st September 2020

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

Coming up on today’s show: Associate Health Minister and Tamaki Makaurau MP Peeni Henare gives the latest COVID-19 updates, and also thoughts on this year's Te Wiki o te Reo Māori celebrations.

Advocacy and Alliance specialist for the NZ Mental Health Foundation, Michael Naera joins Dale for the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Co-leader of the Maori Party John Tamihere talks about his party's new health policy, including a fully funded independent Māori Health Funding Authority, all Māori having their own Whānau Health Card and Māori being screened for Cancer 10 years earlier than non-Māori are all part of the Māori Party Health Policy.

Ngati Porou Environmentalist and social awareness advocate Tina Ngata is calling out structural racism in New Zealand’s Universities, namely the University of Waikato's decision NOT to renew the contracts of prominent Maori academics Linda Tuhiwai Smith and Pou Temara.

Professor Jared Haar from AUT drops in to discuss his new findings, examining the link between leadership and the use of te reo Māori in the workplace.

KidsCan CEO Julie Chapman says thousands of vulnerable preschoolers need help as Covid-19 fallout hits home across Aotearoa.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hakinakina.

