New Format For Graffiato: Artists In Action 2020 In Celebration Of The 10-year Anniversary

Wednesday, 23 September 2020, 6:19 am
Press Release: Destination Great Lake Taupo

Art enthusiasts will have the opportunity to see some of the country’s most renowned street artists in action up close at this year’s Graffiato: Artists in Action event at Finn's Gastro Pub & Beer Garden on Friday 23 October 2020.

The evening event is the launch of the weekend long Graffiato: Taupo Street Art Festival which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2020.

“This is a terrific opportunity to meet the artists and see their techniques in action. It is a popular event for the community, and members of the audience have the chance to take a piece of art home with them at the end of the night” says Towncentre Taupō Festival Coordinator, Alice Thompson.

In 2020 there is a new and interactive format for the Artists in Action event, with the wheels in motion weeks before at Graffiato: 10 Years of Street Art, the exhibition held at the Taupō Museum.

The exhibition includes a drawing competition, where children and budding artists are encouraged to create artworks within an interactive area at the Taupo Museum. A selection of these artworks will then be chosen as the inspiration for the festival artists to recreate at the Artists in Action event.

The producers of the selected artworks will be notified and invited to attend the Artists in Action event so they can witness their artwork come to life.

Spectators are treated to live drawing while the festival artists create their version of the artwork on canvas. The finished artworks will then be auctioned off to some lucky bidders at the end of the event.

Members of the public will have the unique opportunity to “Paint the Walls of the Dance Floor at Finn’s” for a real taste of mural art. There will be a dedicated paint area inside Finn’s, where spectators have the chance to try their hand at spray paint.

The event is open to the public. Join us for this one of a kind event and opportunity to own a unique artwork from New Zealand’s leading street artists.

In order to receive VIP treatment, you must RSVP, which puts you in the draw to win some Graffiato merchandise as well as receive a welcome drink and nibbles on arrival. Please RSVP to alice@towncentretaupo.co.nz by Wednesday 21 October.

About: Graffiato: Artists in Action Event

Friday 23 October 2020

5.30 – 7.30pm (Auction at 7.00pm)
Finn’s Bistro and Beer Garden

Free entry
RSVP to alice@towncentretaupo.co.nz

About: Graffiato: Taupō Street Art Festival 

Saturday 24 – Monday 26 October 2020

Taupō town centre

The Graffiato: Taupō Street Art Festival brings together some of the country’s best street artists over Labour Weekend every year to transform the town’s walls. The first street art festival of its kind in New Zealand, Graffiato captures the diversity of mural painting practice in New Zealand, and what’s new and relevant in global urban culture. Graffiato’s ever-expanding portfolio of over 85 murals brings transformation, wonder and vibrancy to the urban lane ways and streets they inhabit. Even locals continue to find surprises hidden away down these charming back alleys.

