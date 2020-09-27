Celebrity Contestants Revealed For TVNZ’s Taskmaster NZ

Taskmaster New Zealand will make its highly anticipated debut on Wednesday 21st October, with Seven Sharp and Radio Hauraki host Jeremy Wells making himself comfy on his majestic throne as the almighty “Taskmaster”, and loyal "assistant" Paul Williams by his side. TVNZ can now reveal the all-star line-up of contestants going head-to-head in the very first local version of the ultimate laugh-out-loud competition.

Actress, comedian and writer Madeleine Sami, irreverent entertainer and funnyman Leigh Hart, Billy T Award-winning comedian Angella Dravid, comedian and TV personality Guy Williams, and actor and comedian Brynley Stent will battle it out for the most prestigious title in showbiz, and possibly the world, and be crowned Taskmaster Champion.

The Taskmaster and his assistant will put the Kiwi comedians through a series of bizarre, hilarious and often ingenious tasks, pushing them to the limits of comic invention. Jeremy will preside over the inspired genius, or utter ineptitude of the five competitive comics, each scrapping for his fleeting and often fickle respect, praise, and points.

As the first ever Taskmaster NZ contestants, and with their personal possessions up for grabs, the comedians have everything to play for - including their dignity – when the show debuts on TVNZ 2.

Taskmaster New Zealand is being co-produced by Kevin & Co and Avalon, with support from NZ On Air.

The BAFTA and Broadcast Award winning, and International Emmy nominated format, hosted by critically-acclaimed comic Greg Davies as The Taskmaster, was created by British comedian Alex Horne who also stars as the Taskmaster’s Assistant, and originally produced by Avalon (Breeders, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Catastrophe).

