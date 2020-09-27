Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Celebrity Contestants Revealed For TVNZ’s Taskmaster NZ

Sunday, 27 September 2020, 9:32 am
Press Release: TVNZ

Taskmaster New Zealand will make its highly anticipated debut on Wednesday 21st October, with Seven Sharp and Radio Hauraki host Jeremy Wells making himself comfy on his majestic throne as the almighty “Taskmaster”, and loyal "assistant" Paul Williams by his side. TVNZ can now reveal the all-star line-up of contestants going head-to-head in the very first local version of the ultimate laugh-out-loud competition.

Actress, comedian and writer Madeleine Sami, irreverent entertainer and funnyman Leigh Hart, Billy T Award-winning comedian Angella Dravid, comedian and TV personality Guy Williams, and actor and comedian Brynley Stent will battle it out for the most prestigious title in showbiz, and possibly the world, and be crowned Taskmaster Champion.

The Taskmaster and his assistant will put the Kiwi comedians through a series of bizarre, hilarious and often ingenious tasks, pushing them to the limits of comic invention. Jeremy will preside over the inspired genius, or utter ineptitude of the five competitive comics, each scrapping for his fleeting and often fickle respect, praise, and points.

As the first ever Taskmaster NZ contestants, and with their personal possessions up for grabs, the comedians have everything to play for - including their dignity – when the show debuts on TVNZ 2.

Taskmaster New Zealand is being co-produced by Kevin & Co and Avalon, with support from NZ On Air.

The BAFTA and Broadcast Award winning, and International Emmy nominated format, hosted by critically-acclaimed comic Greg Davies as The Taskmaster, was created by British comedian Alex Horne who also stars as the Taskmaster’s Assistant, and originally produced by Avalon (Breeders, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Catastrophe).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TVNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Simon Nathan: No Ordinary In-Laws

The title of this short memoir by Keith Ovenden is misleading – it would be better called “Bill, Shirley and me” as it is an account of Ovenden’s memories of his parents-in-law, Bill Sutch and Shirley Smith. His presence is pervasive through the book. All three participants are (or were) eloquent, strongly-opinionated intellectuals who have made significant contributions to different aspects of New Zealand life. Their interactions were often complex and difficult... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 