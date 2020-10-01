Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Operatunity Launches Its 20th Anniversary 2021 Concert Season

Thursday, 1 October 2020, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Operatunity

Operatunity Daytime Concerts and Travel is thrilled to announce its 2021 concert season. Next year marks a special milestone for the company as it celebrates its 20th year in business. Founded by husband and wife singing duo Susan Boland and John Cameron, the company began in 2001 with just four Auckland venues and an audience of 9 at their first concert. The company has since grown to present nearly 200 concerts each year, performing to over 65,000 customers throughout New Zealand, and employing 17 full time staff and 35 contracted artists. They also have a highly successful musical travel business hosting tours within New Zealand and across the world.

Though the company had its start presenting classical concerts, thus the name Operatunity, over the years it has grown to reflect the diverse and changing tastes of their core market, primarily retirees. In 2021, to celebrate the 20th anniversary, they will present 8 national tours with a variety of music genres; The Crooners, a cruise down memory lane presented by an all male cast; 20th Anniversary Royal Variety Show, celebrating the greatest hits of Operatunity Concerts over the last 20 years; Tennessee Waltz, a rollicking homage to the stars of country music; The Three Tenors, great melodies delivered with charm and cheekiness; Luck of the Irish, filled with fiddling, jigs and jollity; You Make Me Feel Like Dancing!, a grooving celebration of the hits of the 50s, 60s and 70s; There’s No Business Like Show Business, a glitzy and glamorous music theatre show; and Christmas in Vienna, capturing the magic of Vienna at Christmas.

Audiences will be delighted to see a range of iconic New Zealand performers joining Operatunity on tour, including Suzanne Lynch of The Chicks, fiddler extraordinaire Marian Burns and West End Star and ex TV3 Weatherman Russell Dixon. Even Operatunity’s full time sound engineer Rikki Morris is a star, best known for his number one New Zealand 80s pop hit ‘Nobody Else’.

These icons will be joining Operatunity’s resident artists including the operatically trained but endlessly diverse tenor Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, the effervescently charming Karl Perigo, Operatunity Co-Owners and Managing Directors Susan Boland and John Cameron, as well as Alex Milligan, Lynette Martin and Kelly Lim Harris.

Operatunity performs in 26 venues across New Zealand. For more information or to book please visit www.operatunity.co.nz, or call toll free 0508 266 237.

Images here; https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VcmfA4vTT7wmKFj0f9x_UgGF5tmqyPdt?usp=sharing

