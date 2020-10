Amazon Original Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN”

Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Watch the Official Trailer HERE:

Directed by Jason Woliner

Written by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham &

Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern

Produced by Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson and Anthony Hines

Executive Produced by Buddy Enright, Nicholas Hatton, Peter Baynham, Dan Mazer and Stuart Miller

Starring Sacha Baron Cohen & Irina Nowak

© Scoop Media