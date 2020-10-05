Mary Poppins, The Broadway Musical, Cleared For Take Off

MARY POPPINS, THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

CLEARED FOR TAKE OFF!

The BIGGEST theatre in the world to re-open since Covid-19 shut down the West End and Broadway

Magical story of the world's favourite nanny spectacularly brought to the stage with dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs

Now opening 16 October for strictly limited season

Today's announcement that Auckland is going to Level 1 means that Mary Poppins, the Broadway musical has been cleared for take off.

Mary will now be landing on Friday, 16 October. The season will include 17 performances, closing on Sunday, 1 November.

Great seats are still available via Ticketmaster from just $27.50* so join us in leading the world back on to the stage at The Civic -- the biggest theatre to re-open since Covid-19 forced the closure of the West End and Broadway..

The magical story of the world's favourite nanny is triumphantly and spectacularly brought to the stage with dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs.

Produced by the company behind the staging of 2019's sold-out season of Les Misérables and previous theatrical triumphs Evita, Sister Act, Mamma Mia! and Phantom of the Opera, MARY POPPINS is the multi-award winning supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical that has delighted audiences around the globe.

“WHEN THE WORLD TURNS UPSIDE DOWN, THE BEST THING TO DO IS TURN RIGHT ALONG WITH IT.” – MARY POPPINS

The stage production of MARY POPPINS is brilliantly adapted from the wonderful stories of P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, featuring dazzling choreography, incredible effects, and unforgettable songs. And yes, Mary will fly!

It is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh, with a book by Academy Award-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator, Julian Fellowes. The timeless score by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman includes the classic songs ‘Jolly Holiday’, ‘Step in Time’, ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ and ‘Feed the Birds’, and new songs and additional music and lyrics including ‘Practically Perfect’, by the Olivier Award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

Mary Poppins helps us learn to take our medicine with a spoonful of sugar, find the silver lining in every situation, and realise that sometimes we should just use the winds of change to go fly a kite.

She brings order to the Banks’ household at 17 Cherry Tree Lane, takes Jane and Michael out on magical adventures, and dispenses sage advice, such as, "anything can happen if you let it".

Details:

Dates: 16 October - 1 November 2020

Venue: The Civic, Auckland

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Prices: From $27.50*

*Plus service fees

© Scoop Media

