ASB Classic On Hold For 2021

Tuesday, 6 October 2020, 3:04 pm
Press Release: ASB Classic

It is with a heavy heart that tournament organisers confirm that the 2021 ASB Classic has been cancelled due to Covid-19 implications.

Plans were in works for an event this summer, however due to the complexity of biosecurity needs, a positive decision was not able to reached within the required timeframe.

ASB Classic Tournament Director Karl Budge expressed his disappointment but commitment to return in 2022.

“We are obviously incredibly disappointed but understand the safety of everyone involved is a priority. I’d like to thank the incredible dedication from the ASB Classic team, volunteers and our sponsors who have strived tirelessly to make an event happen this summer. We know we deliver the best annual event in New Zealand, today’s decision wont change that” said Budge.

Budge was optimistic about the future of the event and is excited about what the future may offer for New Zealand’s premier sporting event.

“I want to thank our family of sponsors who have stood by us during these challenging times. We look forward to working with them all on plans for a 2022 event and are excited about what the future will be. The planning starts now” confirmed Budge.

ASB Classic tournament organisers want to thank fans for their passion and support of the tournament, and look forward to having everyone back at Stanley Street in 2022.

