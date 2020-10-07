Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Information Update - ASB Classic

Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 9:14 am
Press Release: ASB Classic

The ASB Classic wishes to clarify it’s position and proposal around hosting the 2021 ASB Classic following some inaccuracies in reporting last night.

At no point was there any suggestion or request made by tournament organisers to have players and fans in a bubble.

Thorough consideration had been given as to how players would remain isolated from the public at all times while in New Zealand, and a robust plan was proposed including from when players left their destination of origin, throughout their time at the tournament, and until they left New Zealand at the end of the event.

Given the volume of questions we have received, we felt necessary to clarify our position.

