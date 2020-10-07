Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

BlackBox Creative Paving The Way For Debut Director In Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival.

Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 12:07 pm
Press Release: Blackbox Creative

Having established BlackBox in 2014, Jacinta Parsons will finally make her directorial debut after producing three of the collective’s five productions over the past 6 years.

Hamilton-based boutique theatre collective BlackBox Creative will make their first appearance in the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival with a play from one of NZ’s most successful young playwrights.

Written by Eli Kent and directed by co-founder Jacinta Parsons The Intricate Art of Actually Caring follows the story of two young men embarking on a road trip / spiritual journey to famous Kiwi poet James K. Baxter's grave in rural New Zealand.

The play combines a slacker road trip story, with a coming-of-age drama and moving reflection on contemporary New Zealand; and will provide the backdrop for Parsons’ directorial debut.

“BlackBox Creative was formed in 2014 for the sole purpose of creating arts opportunities for ourselves, but I’ve always doubted myself,” says Parsons.

With productions The Last Letter, Punk Rock, Spring Awakening, Romeo & Juliet, and Constellations under their belts, Intricate Art promises to be another hit from the independent theatre collective, in a bold move to produce a play in the Festival.

“It’s perfect for HGAF. It’s the great Kiwi story of self-discovery and brotherhood, told through the lens of great NZ poetry, and a road trip down the Wanganui River.”

Auditions are being held on Saturday, November 7 and slots can be booked by emailing blackboxcreativenz@gmail.com

