Totally Under Control: Coming To Apple Itunes Nz Tuesday October 13th

Academy Award® winner Alex Gibney unveils damning documentary,

‘TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL’, chronicling the White House’s failed response to the Coronavirus pandemic - which has so far resulted in the deaths of over 210,000 Americans.

Film releases Tuesday October 13th on Apple iTunes in New Zealand - same day as US.

Trailer for the highly anticipated exposé amassed six million views in 72 hours upon its release last Friday.

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER HERE

Director Alex Gibney, named “the most important documentarian of our time” by Esquire Magazine, asks the question - “how did we get here?” in his new documentary feature TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL.

On January 20th, 2020 the US and South Korea both discovered their first cases of COVID-19.

However, 9 months later, the novel Coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 210,000 Americans and caused staggering economic damage, while in South Korea, there were no significant lockdowns and, in a population of 51 million, only 344 lives have been lost.

While the Trump administration makes its claims for a job well done, the fact is that the US response to COVID-19 is ranked one of the worst, with 4% of the world’s population and 21% of the deaths. Through exclusive interviews and damning testimony from public health officials TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL suggests that this soaring death toll was avoidable, had the federal Government done its job properly.

Where did the US go wrong?

As the US presidential election nears, Americans are increasingly enraged by a lack of clear leadership, endemic political corruption and left to wonder how did the wealthiest and most powerful country in the world manage to fail so thoroughly in its response to a global pandemic?

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, directing with Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger, interrogates this question and its devastating implications in TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL.

Directed by Alex Gibney, Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger

Produced by Alex Gibney, Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger

Written by Alex Gibney

Run time: 123 minutes

