Onesie Wednesday And Live Streaming Q&A With Eric Murray

Onesie Wednesday and live streaming Q&A with Autism New Zealand Patron and Double Olympic Gold Medalist Eric Murray (November 4th and 5th)

Every year, Autism New Zealand celebrates World Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month. The month includes the infamous Onesie Wednesday, a day in which many schools and organisations would ask that participants wear their onesies or pyjamas whilst providing a donation for Autism New Zealand. This year, Onesie Wednesday was held during New Zealand’s level 4 lockdown. Many people participated still, however Autism New Zealand was unable to celebrate on the usual national scale.

COVID-19 has had a substantial financial impact on the not for profit sector, and support for fundraising events such as Onesie Wednesday are greatly appreciated and allows Autism New Zealand to continue to empower the autistic community. This is one reason why Autism New Zealand will be relaunching Onesie Wednesday on the 4th of November.

Olympic Gold Medallist and Autism New Zealand Patron Eric Murray stated that “whilst people are becoming more aware of autism, understanding is still limited in the wider community. World Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month (including Onesie Day) is a fantastic opportunity to dedicate a whole month to this cause. Unfortunately, this year it was interrupted and now more than ever we need to use this relaunch to create increased awareness and understanding within the community.

Several Kiwi celebrities have signed on to share their stories on social media about what they love about autism. Autism New Zealand will also be hosting a live event on the 5th of November which will include a question and answer session with Sportscaster Jason Pine and Olympic Gold Medallist and Autism New Zealand Patron Eric Murray.

About Autism New Zealand

Autism New Zealand is New Zealand's leading autism organisation and have been operating in New Zealand for over 50 years. The organisation provides skilled outreach and support services to the community at no cost, and subsidised education courses to families and professionals working with autistic people. Autism New Zealand has and will continue to transform autism/takiwātanga support in Aotearoa, ensuring autistic people have easy access to evidence-based strategies and information.

