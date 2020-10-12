Paakiwaha Promo Monday 12th October 2020

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Former Labour Party chief of staff turned political pundit and union organiser Matt McCarten discusses Māori TV's latest poll putting John Tamihere neck and neck with incumbent Peeni Henare in the race for Tāmaki Makaurau.

Peeni Henare talks polls, Tāmaki Makaurau and his race for re-election getting tighter.

Massey University lecturer Veronica Tawhai talks to Dale about the missteps and failures of the Electoral Commission leading up to this election and before.

Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere talks the Curia poll and his appearance at Nga Whare Waatea this Wednesday for one of his final candidate debates.

Dr Anna Rolleston discusses a new $40.5 million Centre of Research Excellence for heart health equity aimed at closing a seven-year gap in life expectancy for Māori and Pacific people compared to the rest of the population.

The overall winner of the 2020 Minister of Health Volunteer Awards Patricia (Patu) Sigley joins Dale to talk about some of the mahi she does in her community.

Waiata Māori Music Awards Executive Director Ellison Huata talks about some of the highlights from the event.

Tihi Puanaki was awarded Te Whakamaanawa award from Creative New Zealand. This highest award acknowledges our pre-eminent arts leaders and their contributions in fields of kapa haka. She is most certainly deserving of this award; an outstanding leader of kapa haka in Te Waipounamu for nearly 50 years.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

or live stream at www.waatea603am.co.nz

