Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Raybon Kan Announces Six Centre Live Comedy Tour

Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 8:35 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Award-winning comic Raybon Kan is delighted to announce a six-centre tour of Raybon …Kan Touch This in October and November. Kan is in top form and is delighted to be able to tour in level one with this finely tuned, turbo-charged (yet environmentally friendly) evening of stand-up comedy.

Raybon gives touchy subjects the kind of careful touching you'd attribute to an overworked courier driver -- or an eager intestinal surgeon. When a tweet can feel like self-testing a parachute -- Raybon interrogates current issues with a combustible mix of blunt force logic and madcap silly. In the age of cancel culture, will Raybon be Kancelled?

When overseas travel was still a thing, Raybon performed at major comedy festivals including Melbourne, Edinburgh and the prestigious Just for Laughs in Montreal. He has also performed in Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sydney and most recently Hong Kong and Picton.

Now permanently based in New Zealand, Kan is well known to kiwi audiences as a reviewer, columnist, author, and stand-up comic. He began his stand-up career in the 90’s and was one of the first regulars on the scene. Both a favourite of audiences and critics, Kan has been named Best Comedian by Metro and North & South.

Raybon …Kan Touch This sees Raybon fresh, uncaged and free range. A midwife for all your laughter noises, he’ll help you push them out. Mature yet immature, Raybon's latest show is a sledgehammer of nuance, lubricated with accelerant, striking the flint of common sense. Can you handle the truth?

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus . Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>


Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 