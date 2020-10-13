The Peacekeepers Deliver New Single 'Hot Thing' Ft. Tiki Taane

The Peacekeepers were born out of mutual love of bass-heavy music, by Sambora (aka Sam Trevethick) P Digss and Nicky Research (aka Nick Robinson) who are also members of one of New Zealand’s biggest musical exports Shapeshifter. They’ve arrived with their first release of 2020, ‘Hot Thing’, featuring Tiki Taane, a heavy-hitting dancefloor number that takes them back to their Jungle roots and to the halcyon days of Rave and Drum & Bass scene of the late ’90s.

Nick and Sam produced the beat at Sam’s old studio in Kingsland, '301' the former HQ of Kog Records (the first record company to release a Shapeshifter album). Long-time friends and collaborators Tiki and Sam came together to write the lyrics, an ode to the old school rave scene in New Zealand. The track draws inspiration from the Drum and Bass, Jungle, Hardcore and Techno scene in Christchurch, specifically The Ministry nightclub - a church to the buzzing community that developed there.

'Galaxy Records, Echo Records... These were the spots to score the latest 12” singles from the UK' says Sambora. 'We bought Mickey Finn Jungle mixtapes on cassette that were recorded live at huge underground raves in England. The energy was electric, the MC's were on fire, and you could feel the pressure and ecstasy through the speakers... This is where we heard so many exclusive and fresh dubplates. The mixing and the heat really inspired us and our young scene'.

Tiki Taane brings the heat to the verses and sets the tone of the track before P Digsss takes on the hook to let loose with his searing call to the dancefloor, taking the energy to the next level. 'So my selecta, load up your carbine!' uses the metaphor of a firearm to describe the power and energy of music on the dancefloor at an underground party, lined with stacks of speakers and boiling over with intensity. The final result is a fast-paced, fiery number that is levelled up by its talented vocalists and mixed to perfection thanks to Sambora’s sound engineering.

Catch the action live this Saturday 17th October at Hide Club, Christchurch, as The Peacekeepers will be throwing down after their Shapeshifter show to celebrate the release of their new track. Tickets on sale now from Under The Radar.

The Peacekeepers

The Peacekeepers are a side project of Shapeshifter members Sambora, Nicky Research, and P Digsss.

P Digsss, a punk metal, Prince loving misfit who found home at the skate park and behind the microphone before DJing, Snowboarding & Motorbikes took up way too much of his time.

Sambora, founding member of Shapeshifter and producer/multi instrumentalist, started his DJ career spinning DnB in Christchurch in 2001, before soon adopting a full spectrum genre palette.

Nicky Research, classically trained musician and fellow founding Shapeshifter member, Nick earned his pseudonym from countless hours in the lab researching and finding perfect dance floor mixes.

The partnership was born out of a mutual love for DJing and presenting dance floor crowds with influences, vibes, and booty shaking bass heavy grinders.

Countless worldwide shows later, the group’s original, dance floor only productions have crept into their sets, between a DJ selection that is guaranteed to raise eyebrows for its originality, whilst keeping the crowd amping.

Peacekeepers vast musical pedigree ensures their sets are diverse. With a focus on keeping the party jumping, the tempo shifts from deep grooves to cracked up adrenaline spiked stompers, with the members' strong Drum and Bass/ Jungle heritage also influencing proceedings.

