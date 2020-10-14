IK Multimedia And Joe Satriani Debut Exclusive Original Song

IK Multimedia and Joe Satriani debut exclusive original song celebrating the many sounds of Satriani

"Joe Satriani's AmpliTube Shifting Song" chronicles his signatures tones throughout the years, and was recorded using AmpliTube Joe Satriani from IK Multimedia

IK Multimedia is proud to unveil Joe Satriani's AmpliTube Shifting Song, an original song written and recorded by the world-renowned guitarist that offers a unique retrospective of the many aspirational tones that span his full career.

Satriani performed all of the guitar and keyboard parts in the song. He recorded it using AmpliTube® Joe Satriani - the newest artist signature collection in IK's acclaimed AmpliTube series of guitar and effects tone studios, as well as his personal AXE I/O® premium audio interface.

Everyone is invited to listen to the song for free on the IK Multimedia website, and even try shredding along! Owners of AmpliTube Joe Satriani can also explore the settings used on the song.

Satriani shares his inspiration and gear set up for the new song:

"I had so much fun exploring my legacy tones and techniques on this musical trip down memory lane. It was all done with IK Multimedia's AmpliTube Joe Satriani Collection software suite!"

"I dug deep into my collection's presets as well as AmpliTube's enormous selection of sonic options to create a series of musical vignettes, all tied together with a deep groove and a decided nod to a few of my well-known songs."

"The signal chain looked like this: My Ibanez JS guitars, 5-string bass, acoustic guitar and mandolin into IK's AXE I/O interface, then straight to my Pro Tools rig. Then I fired up the AmpliTube JS presets. No amps, no speaker cabinets, no microphones. It's amazing how easy and flexible this setup is. AmpliTube gives you the tools to take each patch and manipulate it in so many ways, it's really inspiring."

Mark Menghi, IK Multimedia guitar brands manager and founding member of heavy metal supergroup Metal Allegiance, comments, "It's been an honor to work, record, jam and write with so many amazing world-class musicians, but one of the very first artists to welcome me when I broke into the industry over 20 years was the incomparable Mr. Joseph Satriani, who has also appeared on a Metal Allegiance album. When Joe agreed to do the Joe Satriani AmpliTube collection, I knew it would be a lot of work for our team at IK, but would also be a rewarding and fulfilling product for guitarists around the world."

Available for Mac/PC, iPhone and iPad, and able to work both as a desktop app and plug-in for any DAW, AmpliTube Joe Satriani offers users instant access to play, practice and record using precise models of the guitarist's amps and pedals that were created with Satriani himself. It reflects the guitarist's reputation as a tone and gear connoisseur by featuring models of both classic and artist signature pieces, along with some fan favorites. Each model was created to Satriani's exact specifications, for an authentic user experience.

AXE I/O is IK's premium guitar interface with advanced tone-shaping features such as the proprietary Z-TONE® impedance-adapting circuit, and powerful guitar recording tools.

To listen to "Joe Satriani's AmpliTube Shifting Song," for information about AmpliTube Joe Satriani, or to see Joe in action, please visit: www.ikmultimedia.com/satrianisong

For the official Joe Satriani website, visit: www.satriani.com

