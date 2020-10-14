VNR: Holden And Triple Eight Race Engineering Partner One Last Time

Key Interview Topics

- Red Bull Holden to unveil special Thanks Holden Fans Bathurst livery

- Over 50 years of Holden factory support will come to an end

- Lowndes and Whincup pay tribute to Holden

When the Red Bull Holden Racing Team Commodores roll out at Bathurst this weekend, for the final round of the 2020 Supercars Championship, it will be a very special occasion.

Over 50 years of Holden factory support will come to an end, when Jamie Whincup, Craig Lowndes, Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander represent the icon brand one last time as full-time Holden factory race drivers.

As a tribute to the millions of Holden fans who’ll be watching the great race on television this year, Holden and Triple Eight Race Engineering today unveiled a unique livery update for the #888 and #97 ZB Commodore Supercars.

The striking THANKS HOLDEN FANS graphic is a respectful acknowledgement to the many wonderful supporters, drivers, engineers, dealers, commercial partners, marketers and everyone who helped make so many great memories.

The battle between the official works teams of Holden and Ford has lasted for over half a century, and divided race fans into two intense and loyal camps – Red versus Blue. Triple Eight will carry the Holden flag one last time this Sunday

